Virat Kohli makes history, becomes first-ever batter with 50-plus average across all SENA nations

Auckland [New Zealand], November 4 (ANI): Indian batting icon Virat Kohli made history on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever cricketer in history of ODI cricket to achieve a batting average of 50 or more across all South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations.

During the first ODI against New Zealand at Auckland, Virat played a quickfire knock of 74 in 51 balls, with 13 fours and a six at a strike rate of over 145, making him the first-ever batter to have 50-plus ODI average in all SENA nations.

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In South Africa, Virat has played 20 ODIs, having made 993 runs in 18 innings at an average of 76.38, with three centuries and six fifties. In England, Virat has scored 1,493 runs in 36 ODIs and innings at an average of 51.48, with a century and 14 fifties. In New Zealand, Virat has managed to bring his average to 50-plus as well, having made 670 runs in 14 innings at an average of 51.53, with a century and five fifties. Lastly, in Australia, Virat has made 1,401 runs in 32 matches and innings at an average of 50.03, with five centuries and seven fifties.

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Virat continues his impressive run in ODIs. Since his Test retirement, Virat has scored 1,002 runs across 16 ODIs at an average of 77.07, with four centuries and six fifties.

Virat has now surpassed Sachin Tendulkar (8,720 runs in 242 innings with 17 centuries and 52 fifties at an average of 42.33) to become the most accomplished run-chaser in ODI history. Now he has scored 8,741 runs in 180 matches and 169 innings at an average of 66.21 and a strike rate of 95.03 during run-chases, with 30 centuries and 46 fifties.

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His record in successful run-chases is even more stunning, with 6,477 runs in 114 matches and 108 innings at an average of 89.95 and a strike rate of over 98, with 25 centuries and 30 fifties, including a best score of 183.

Virat also levelled with Australian icon Ricky Ponting for joint-most runs against New Zealand in ODIs, having made 1,971 runs in 37 innings at an average of 57.97 and a strike rate of 97.86, with seven centuries and 11 fifties. Ponting's runs have come in 51 matches and 50 innings at an average of 45.83, with six centuries and 12 fifties.

The veteran batter also became the first-ever to reach the 13,000-run mark in ODIs while batting at number three. In 254 matches and 251 innings at number three, Virat has scored 13,062 runs at an average of 61.61, with 48 centuries and 70 fifties and a best score of 183.

This year in 10 ODIs, he has made 626 runs in 10 innings at an average of 69.55 and a strike rate of 120.61, with two centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 139*.

An authoritative 74 by Virat Kohli and top-notch bowling spells from Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj were the highlights as India beat New Zealand in a rain-curtailed first ODI of the five-match series at Auckland on Wednesday.

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Gurnoor Brar (3/44 in 9.2 overs) claimed three wickets and Anshul Kamboj (2/22 in 10 overs) chipped in with two scalps to dismantle New Zealand's batting line-up for 185. Virat dictated the game with authority as India gunned down a revised target of 143 runs needed in 32 overs easily. India's innings was marked by rain interruptions. (ANI)

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