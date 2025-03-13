Virat Kohli, PR Sreejesh among speakers at RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit season 2

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 13 (ANI): What's common between Virat Kohli and Moya Dodd? Both have challenged the norm and championed reform in their respective fields.

While both Kohli and Dodd come from very different tracks in the sporting universe, they will be among the speakers present when the curtains are raised at Season 2 of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Powered by Leaders.

The RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Powered by Leaders, which unfolds on March 14 and 15 in Bengaluru at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, is in its second edition after the remarkable success of the Leaders partnering in India for the first time in November 2023.

The summit is designed to drive conversations around sports policy, development, the importance of a public-private partnership, and the four pillars--commerce, Technology, Performance, and Social Impact--that are essential in the evolution of a robust sporting ecosystem.

The discourse from the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit also serves as the basis for a Sports-Forward Nation, with the eventual goal of India becoming a sporting powerhouse by the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Narrating, driving, and adding to the discourse will be the likes of former cricketers Dinesh Karthik, Isa Guha and RCB's Director of Cricket Mo Bobat. Along with them, present on the august occasion will be international sports icon and RCB cricketer Virat Kohli, two-time Olympic medallist and former India hockey player PR Sreejesh, Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Nick Brown, FIFA, Moya Dodd, former FIFA Executive Committee Member and Sports Governance Expert, Karthik Balagopalan, MD and CEO, PUMA, Siddharth Patel, Managing Partner, CVC Capital Partners, Darren Henry, Commercial Director, British Cycling, Michele Ciccarese, Commercial and Marketing Director, Lega Serie A, Chloe Targett-Adams, CCO, Surj Sports Investment, Jalaj Dani, Co-promoter, Asian Paints, Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Trichy, and Co-founder, Dani Foundation, Prashanth Shawn Doss, Chief Business Officer, International, Elevate and Vita Dani, Co-promoter, Ultimate Table Tennis, Co-owner, Chennaiyinn FC, Co-Founder, Dani Foundation & Governing board member, IITF Foundation.

Speaking of the event, Rajesh Menon, COO of RCB, said, "The RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Powered by Leaders is a transformative step in advancing our sporting ambitions in India. This platform brings together all stakeholders with a shared vision - to drive reform and ensure consistency in tackling the challenges of building a sports ecosystem that regularly produces champion athletes. While India is undoubtedly a cricketing powerhouse, as we move towards the vision of a Sports-Forward Nation, it is crucial to establish a progressive sports ecosystem and collaborate with global partners. At RCB, we aim to lead the way in facilitating meaningful change in Indian sports."

Laura McQueen, Managing Director, Leaders in Sport, said, "When some of the brightest minds with a shared vision come together, the outcomes are often dynamic and leave a lasting impact on the community. At the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Powered by Leaders, we eagerly anticipate participating in discussions that help shape sports and decisions, ensuring a tangible impact on the future of sports in India. At Leaders in Sport, we are thrilled to be part of this journey and are proud to offer our partnership in the second year of the Summit. We are confident that this will lead to meaningful connections to accelerate the sports forward narrative." (ANI)

