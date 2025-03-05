Virat Kohli praises Anant Ambani's wildlife conservation efforts at Vantara
New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli hailed Anant Ambani and his team for their commitment to wildlife conservation at Vantara, a unique rescue and rehabilitation initiative.
Vantara, spearheaded by Anant Ambani, focuses on rescuing and rehabilitating animals while ensuring their well-being in a safe and sustainable environment. The initiative has received appreciation from various quarters for its dedication to wildlife conservation.
In a post on X, Virat said, "Anant Ambani and his entire team at Vantara are making a remarkable difference in wildlife welfare. Their dedication to rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation is shaping a more sustainable and compassionate ecosystem. #Vantara @narendramodi."
Anant Ambani and his entire team at Vantara are making a remarkable difference in wildlife welfare. Their dedication to rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation is shaping a more sustainable and compassionate ecosystem.#Vantara @narendramodi
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2025
Earlier, Tendulkar also praised Ambani and Vantara.
Taking to X, Tendulkar shared his admiration for the project, echoing the sentiments of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had recently visited the facility.
"I felt the same as Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, when I was in Vantara earlier. The passion and commitment of Anant and his team towards wildlife conservation is commendable. The rescued and rehabilitated animals at Vantara touch you in a unique way, and I look forward to visiting this beautiful place again," he said.
Prime Minister Modi had earlier praised Vantara's efforts in wildlife preservation, describing it as a significant step toward ecological sustainability and animal welfare.
"Inaugurated Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation initiative, which provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare. I commend Anant Ambani and his entire team for this very compassionate effort," PM Modi said in a post on X.
During his visit, PM Modi shared glimpses of the initiative, which provides a safe haven for injured, abandoned, or abused animals, while promoting wildlife welfare and ecological balance.
Among the various animals at Vantara, the Prime Minister highlighted a case of an elephant that had been a victim of an acid attack, noting that the animal was being treated with the utmost care.
PM Modi also spoke about other elephants, one of which was blinded by its own Mahout, while another was struck by a speeding truck. He questioned the cruelty and negligence shown toward these animals, calling for an end to such irresponsibility and urging kindness toward all creatures.
"At Vantara, I saw an elephant which was the victim of an acid attack. The elephant was being treated with utmost care. There were other elephants too, which were blinded and that too ironically by their Mahout. Another elephant was hit by a speeding truck. This underscores an important question - how can people be so careless and cruel? Let us put an end to such irresponsibility and focus on kindness towards animals," PM Modi posted on X.
The Prime Minister also drew attention to other distressing cases, including a lioness who had been hit by a vehicle, suffering severe spinal injuries, and a leopard cub that had been abandoned by its family. Both animals received proper care and rehabilitation at Vantara, which gave them a new chance at life. (ANI)
(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)
