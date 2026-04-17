Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is one of the biggest franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with countless fans. During this IPL season, fans of the defending champions now have a unique opportunity to express their love for the franchise.

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As RCB continues to defend its title with its fearless brand of cricket, the fans have been encouraged by their players to show their love for the Red and Gold franchise with the #RCBEverywhere movement.

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As a part of this movement, fans have been encouraged by franchises' stars like Virat Kohli, skipper Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Krunal Pandya to sport their favourite team's jersey across settings, as a part of their daily routines, positioning it as a visible expression of fandom beyond the stadium.

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Eight-time Olympic medallist and World Record holder Usain Bolt also joined the RCB fandom. The world's fastest man stepped out in the 2026 RCB jersey as a sports brand, brought him in for its #RCBEverywhere campaign.

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"Namaskara! @pumacricket India sent me the fit so had to represent. Good luck to the team this season. #RCBEverywhere," Bolt posted.

A known cricket fan and long-time admirer of Virat Kohli, Bolt's association with the team has grown steadily.

Another big face in this campaign is the viral Kumb Mela fan, who took the RCB shirt to one of the largest spiritual gatherings of the world last year, praying that the RCB finally ends its 18-year title drought.

Over time, the RCB jersey has travelled across settings, from large cultural gatherings to personal milestones, adventures and everyday routines, emerging as a marker of identity for fans.

Reacting to the love from the fans showcased by wearing the team jersey across various settings for years, Virat said, as per a press release from RCB, "Guys, you've really made this a thing. And we love it. So, this season, don't leave this jersey behind."

Skipper Rajat Patidar also shared the same sentiment and added, "Take it everywhere. We are not joking. Everywhere."

All-rounder Spinner Krunal Pandya further explained, "Your office. Your vacation. Your brother's wedding. Your next job interview."

The defending champions are currently in second place in the points table with four wins in five matches. They will face the Delhi Capitals next on Saturday at their home venue in Bengaluru. (ANI)

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