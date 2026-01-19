DT
Home / Sports / Virat Kohli remains India's best ODI batter after over a decade, says Irfan Pathan

Virat Kohli remains India's best ODI batter after over a decade, says Irfan Pathan

ANI
Updated At : 05:00 PM Jan 19, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded the star batter Virat Kohli after his 54th ODI century in the third and final ODI of the recently-concluded three-match series against New Zealand on Sunday at Indore's Holkar Stadium, and called Kohli India's best ODI batter.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan praised Kohli's consistency and longevity, noting that for over a decade, from 2013 to 2026, he has consistently been regarded as India's best ODI batter. He highlighted that Kohli has scored runs under multiple captains, including MS Dhoni, himself, Rohit Sharma, and now Shubman Gill.

"Virat Kohli once again showed why he is such a great player. Back in 2013, when I was also playing, people used to say Virat Kohli is the best batter in the Indian team currently. In 2016, people also used to call him the best batter in the Indian team. Now, 10 years later in 2026, people are still calling Virat Kohli the best batter in India's ODI side. There's no doubt about it. He scored runs under MS Dhoni's captaincy, under his own captaincy, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, and now under young Shubman Gill's captaincy too," Pathan said.

Pathan also praised Virat Kohli's enduring fitness and consistency, calling him a "Run Machine" and noting that he continues to score centuries.

"Another 100 for Virat 'Run Machine' Kohli. When we saw Virat Kohli's fitness, the way he runs, there's absolutely no change in his fitness. In fact, it looks like he has only gotten better. He plays, scores runs and repeats. Unfortunately, the century came in the losing cause, but it was a magnificent century, nonetheless," the former Indian cricketer said.

Kohli scored his 85th international century as he scored 124 runs off 108 balls while chasing the 338-run target, posted by New Zealand. Kohli's ton comes as his fourth hundred in his last eight 50-over innings, including one in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Unfortunately, Kohli's century came in the losing cause as New Zealand defeated India by 41 runs in the series-decider to clinch the series 2-1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

