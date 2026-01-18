DT
PT
Virat Kohli rewrites record-books with lone warrior ton against NZ at Indore

Virat Kohli rewrites record-books with lone warrior ton against NZ at Indore

ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): While India failed to seal the ODI series win against New Zealand, Virat Kohli slammed a valiant century, almost a lone warrior effort, which gave Men in Blue and fans some hope and to him, plenty of records and milestones.

Once again, just when India looked down and out at 71/4, Virat, who scored a 108-ball 124 with 10 fours and three sixes, gave India hope with an 88-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy and a 99-run stand for the seventh wicket with Harshit Rana.

This is Virat's 85th international century, and the chase for Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries continues. Also, this is Virat's 54th ODI ton, a record-extending one.

This is the star batter's seventh ODI ton against New Zealand in 36 innings, the most by a batter against the Kiwis in the format. Also, his 10 centuries against NZ across all formats, including three in Tests, are the most by a batter against the Kiwis.

Also, he went past Australian icon Ricky Ponting (12,655 runs) for most runs in ODI cricket at number three. In 244 matches and innings at that spot, he has made 12,676 runs at an average of 61.53, with 47 centuries and 67 fifties and a best score of 183.

His record during run-chases of 300-plus runs is incredible, with 2,131 runs in 37 innings at an average of 62.67 and a strike rate of 106.4, with 10 centuries and nine fifties. In bilateral series deciders across ODIs, he has made 784 runs in 16 innings at an average of 52.26, with two centuries and six fifties.

Centuries from Daryl Mitchell (137*) and Glenn Phillips (106) took NZ to 337/8, despite three wickets from Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

After being reduced to 5/2 and later 58/3, the duo put on a 219-run stand that put the Kiwis in a commanding position.

In the chase, India was down at 71/4, but an entertaining 88-run stand between Virat and Nitish Kumar Reddy (53 in 57 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and a 99-run stand between Virat and Harshit Rana (52 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) gave India hope, with Virat producing a masterclass 108-ball 124 ball to the delight of Indore crowd. However, once he was gone, it was curtains for India, who were all out for 296 in 46 overs, handing NZ the series 1-2. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

