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Home / Sports / Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant extend Janmashtami wishes

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant extend Janmashtami wishes

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Star Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant extended their wishes to devotees on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Friday.

Kohli took to his Instagram story and extended his greetings.

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"Jai Shri Krishna, Happy Janmashtami to everyone," Kohli wrote.

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Pant took to his X account and extended his wishes.

"Wishing everyone a blessed Janmashtami," Pant wrote.

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Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also extended his wishes through a post on X, praying for happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion.

He wrote, "Radhe-Radhe. Heartfelt wishes to all on the birth festival of mischievous Nandlal. May Kanha Ji's grace bring love, peace, happiness, and prosperity to every life. Jai Shri Krishna!"

ICC chairman Jay Shah said on X, "As we celebrate Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna inspire us to embrace every challenge with courage, every victory with humility and every journey with faith. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Janmashtami".

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and is celebrated with religious fervour across India and in several parts of the world.

Devotees gathered at temples for special prayers and Mangla Aarti, while Mathura and Vrindavan witnessed celebrations of particular significance owing to their association with Krishna's life and traditions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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