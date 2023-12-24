 Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sweat it out as life moves on month after forgettable World Cup final : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sweat it out as life moves on month after forgettable World Cup final
india in south africa

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sweat it out as life moves on month after forgettable World Cup final

There’s a 31-year jinx in Indian cricket having missed out on a Test series win in South Africa and in the twilight zone of their careers, both would want to achieve which no other Indian teams could

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sweat it out as life moves on month after forgettable World Cup final

India's Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, in Centurion, South Africa, on Sunday, December 24, 2023. PTI



PTI

Centurion, December 24

It has now been more than a month since the forgettable World Cup final but it still hurts like hell.

However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two battle-hardened professionals who know that it’s important to move on as they sweated it out in companionable silence.

There’s a 31-year jinx in Indian cricket having missed out on a Test series win in the ‘Rainbow Nation’ and in the twilight zone of their careers, both would want to achieve which no other Indian teams could.

While Kohli, who came back from London after a short break with family, joined the training after half an hour, Rohit did look a bit more relaxed after shutting himself off for three weeks.

The two batted in different nets and centre practice strip, and also faced throwdowns for more than an hour.

There was hardly any conversation between them even when they took short breaks in between. Unlike the World Cup nets when there was a mix of both focus and laughter, the only sound that made you sit up and take notice was that of the red leather colliding with the willow.

Coach Rahul Dravid had a hawk eye on centre nets as KL Rahul put his pads on quickly. With Kona Bharat not even bothering to don the big gloves during the first hour, one had no doubt who would keep wickets.

It became more clear with the slip formation when Rahul kept wickets and had young turks Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for company.

Cricket is piece of life and all present at Supersport Park during the gruelling three hours were seen picking up the pieces.

Amid the silence though, Rohit’s sense of humour remained intact when he joked with a well known Youtuber that “you have got competition because others are here,” pointing out at other journalists, who have come to cover the series.

The first to enter the nets, Rohit and young Yashasvi Jaiswal were seen taking turns while facing Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur for five deliveries each before coming in for next round.

However, the signature Rohit came to fore when he slog swept Ashwin deep into the grass embankments. One knew that nothing has changed as per Rohit the opener is concerned.

As the skipper was in the midst of his first stint, in walked Kohli and had a brief chat with coach Dravid as he watched Rohit’s batting.

After some time, King Kohli walked out of the main arena and padded up for the throwdown nets where Rohit and Jaiswal would join in a few minutes.

“Tujhko pehle jana ki main jaaon (You will go first or should I go),” Rohit asked his younger opening partner who wants the senior to take strike.

One of the throwdown specialists Dayanand asked his skipper, “Dada aapke liye kaunsa bowler rakhein, right arm ya left-arm (Should I keep right-arm or left-arm bowler for you).”

The skipper was fine with anything as the former skipper already started his knocking at other nets.

Both defended well, left a lot of deliveries on length and drove occasionally, exchanged nets, watched a bit of each other’s batting.

Rohit later was seen explaining the body balance while hitting the pull shots as Jaiswal and Gill, the “Rohit-Kohli” duo of future listened intently.

The team looked intense like its head coach, a far cry from the more relaxed environment one saw during World Cup.

There’s lot at stake in the next two weeks.

Ashwin could miss out again

Against a four-pronged pace attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and possibly Gerald Coetzee, it is unlikely India will lessen their batting depth and hence, Shardul could once again pip Ravichandran Ashwin in the pacer-friendly conditions where underlying moisture is expected due to forecast of heavy showers on Day 1.

But Shardul will be the fourth pacer and if one goes by nets, Mukesh Kumar, although a few yards lesser in pace than Prasidh Krishna, bowled good channels and beat the bat a lot of times.

Prasidh though bowled his back of length deliveries, which didn’t trouble most of the batters.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

2
Punjab

Power stolen to keep meter reading below 600 for ‘zero’ bill, state loses Rs 1,000 crore

3
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

4
J & K

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

5
India

Major rejig in Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls; Priyanka removed as UP in-charge, Pilot gets key role in Chhattisgarh

6
Punjab

43,000 calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

7
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court rebukes delayed inquiry into Lawrence Bishnoi's in-custody interviews; orders FIR, SIT probe

8
India

‘Ill-founded’: India hits back at IMF’s criticism of debt, forex management

9
Punjab

Rape victim sent jail revelry clip by accused, Supdt faces probe

10
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

Newly elected body appears to be in ‘complete control of for...

Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

Ministry had suspended WFI after newly-elected body made a ‘...

Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

Mohammad Shafi was shot inside mosque while giving call for ...

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

US Central Command describes the vessel as an Indian-flagged...

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Police struggle to regulate traffic


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day