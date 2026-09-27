DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Virat Kohli scales another peak, becomes fastest to 15,000 ODI runs; Joins Tendulkar in exclusive club

Virat Kohli scales another peak, becomes fastest to 15,000 ODI runs; Joins Tendulkar in exclusive club

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 27 (ANI): Star Indian batter Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books on Sunday, becoming only the second batter in men's ODI cricket to complete 15,000 runs, achieving the landmark during India's first ODI against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium here.

Kohli reached the milestone with his 59th run of the innings, joining legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar in the elite 15,000-run club.

Advertisement

The former India captain had entered the match with 14,941 ODI runs and needed 59 runs to reach the landmark. He completed it in his 315th ODI, becoming the fastest batter to the milestone.

Advertisement

Kohli also brought up his 80th ODI half-century during the innings, further adding to his remarkable record in the 50-over format.

Before the match, Kohli had scored 14,941 runs at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties to his name. His highest ODI score remains 183.

Advertisement

With the landmark, Kohli moved further clear in second place on the all-time ODI run-scoring list, behind Tendulkar, who finished his illustrious ODI career with 18,426 runs.

Kohli has also enjoyed a prolific record against West Indies, having scored more than 2,200 runs against them in ODIs before the ongoing series.

The milestone came during India's chase of 296 runs, with Kohli joining Shubman Gill at the crease after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 32. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts