Virat Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid to script historic ODI milestone in SENA countries

Cardiff [UK], July 16 (ANI): Virat Kohli added another milestone to his illustrious ODI career, becoming the Indian batter with the most half-centuries in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). His fifty against England in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series was his 30th ODI fifty in the SENA nations, setting a new Indian record.

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Kohli now leads the list of Indian batters with the most ODI fifties in SENA countries, boasting 30 half-centuries. He has surpassed Rahul Dravid (29), Sachin Tendulkar (25), MS Dhoni (24), and Mohammad Azharuddin (17).

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Kohli, who is now an ODI-exclusive player for India, scored 65 off 66 balls in Cardiff.

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India, who won the first match convincingly by six wickets, were bowled out for 233 in 44 overs in the second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, after being asked to bat first. Despite half-centuries from Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, the visitors failed to capitalise on starts as England's disciplined pace attack kept striking at regular intervals.

India made a cautious start on a seamer-friendly pitch before Rohit Sharma (26) and skipper Shubman Gill (31) departed after useful contributions. Ishan Kishan, replacing the unwell KL Rahul, managed just one run. Kohli and Iyer then rebuilt the innings with a crucial partnership, with Kohli scoring a fluent 65 before falling to Jofra Archer.

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Following Kohli's dismissal, India's middle order collapsed under pressure as Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar all failed to reach double figures. Iyer held one end firmly with a composed 66 off 71 balls, while Jasprit Bumrah's unbeaten 20 provided late resistance to push India past the 230-run mark.

Archer starred with figures of 3/42, while Gus Atkinson also picked up three wickets. Saqib Mahmood claimed two wickets on his return as England restricted India and set themselves a target of 234 to level the three-match series. (ANI)

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