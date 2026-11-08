Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, David Warner extend Diwali wishes on social media

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli, T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and former Australian skipper David Warner extended Diwali greetings to fans and their families through social media posts on Sunday.

Virat Kohli, who is currently featuring in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, shared an Instagram story wishing people happiness, prosperity and positivity on the occasion of the festival of lights.

"May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and endless positivity into your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Diwali," Kohli wrote.

Currently, Kohli has scored 74 and 7 in the first two ODIs of the ongoing series against New Zealand. In 11 ODIs this year, he has accumulated 633 runs at an average of 63.30 and a strike rate of over 120, including two centuries and four half-centuries.

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Meanwhile, India's T20I-winning skipper Suryakumar also took to Instagram to extend his festive greetings, sharing a message for fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Former Australian captain and batter David Warner, who enjoys a strong following among Indian cricket fans following his stints with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also shared his wishes.

"Wishing you and your family a sparkling Diwali filled with laughter, love, delicious sweets and countless beautiful memories," Warner wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The messages from the cricketing fraternity added to the festive spirit, with prominent players reaching out to fans and wishing them happiness and prosperity on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11.(ANI)

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