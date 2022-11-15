Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in World Cup XI

PTI

Melbourne, November 14

Tournament’s leading run-scorer Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were today named in the T20 World Cup XI.

Kohli ended as the tournament’s most prolific batter with 296 runs at an average of 98.66. Suryakumar finished as the tournament’s third-highest scorer with 239 runs. Hardik Pandya was named as the 12th man of the side.

Suryakumar Yadav - ANI file photo

Players from six different teams have been named in the team. Captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, opener Alex Hales, allrounder Sam Curran and pacer Mark Wood made the cut from England.

The team also includes New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips, allrounders Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) and Shadab Khan (Pakistan), and pacers Anrich Nortje (South Africa) and Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan).