Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in World Cup XI

Melbourne, November 14
Tournament’s leading run-scorer Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were today named in the T20 World Cup XI.
Kohli ended as the tournament’s most prolific batter with 296 runs at an average of 98.66. Suryakumar finished as the tournament’s third-highest scorer with 239 runs. Hardik Pandya was named as the 12th man of the side.
Players from six different teams have been named in the team. Captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, opener Alex Hales, allrounder Sam Curran and pacer Mark Wood made the cut from England.
The team also includes New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips, allrounders Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) and Shadab Khan (Pakistan), and pacers Anrich Nortje (South Africa) and Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works
As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...
India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'
India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1
Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%
Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...
No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket
Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...