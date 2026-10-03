New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has appointed renowned cricket coach and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma as the State Mentor for Delhi cricket, where he will bring his extensive coaching experience and deep understanding of the Delhi cricket ecosystem to provide mentorship, technical guidance and strategic insights to strengthen the pathway for young cricketers progressing through the Delhi system.

A former Delhi Ranji Trophy Head Coach and recipient of the Dronacharya Awardee Rajkumar Sharma in 2016, Sharma is widely recognised for his role in nurturing Indian cricket star Virat Kohli during his formative years. His association with Delhi cricket, however, extends well beyond one player, with his coaching career spanning several generations of young cricketers and his contribution to the development of talent in the capital, according to a DDCA release.

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Rajkumar Sharma served as Coach of the New Delhi Tigers in DPL Season 3, bringing his vast coaching experience and deep understanding of Delhi’s cricketing talent to the league. His role involved guiding emerging players, identifying potential and strengthening the pathway between grassroots cricket and the competitive environment of the Delhi Premier League.

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His contribution to the cricket administration and players' ecosystem was also reflected in 2022, when Sharma was nominated as the Delhi & District Cricket Association's male representative nominee to the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) Apex Body. The appointment comes as DDCA continues to strengthen its broader cricket ecosystem, with greater emphasis on player development, youth cricket, coaching structures and creating a stronger pathway from grassroots and age-group cricket to senior-level competition.

Rajkumar Sharma, State Mentor, DDCA, said, around the appointment, “I am honoured to take on this responsibility with the DDCA and grateful to President Rohan Jaitley for his trust. Having been closely associated with Delhi cricket for many years, I look forward to contributing to its next phase. Delhi has immense talent and has given India some great players over the years, including Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, along with many promising players from the new generation. Our focus must be on identifying and nurturing this talent from the grassroots, with the right guidance, technology and facilities. I want to be accessible to every player—boy or girl, from club to state level—who dreams of representing India and provide them with the right advice and mentorship. We also need to build an ecosystem where selections are transparent, players’ genuine needs are addressed, and those who require financial or other support are given the backing to develop fully. In line with Rohan Jaitley’s proactive vision, I hope we can create a strong and transparent pathway that prepares deserving players to represent Delhi and, ultimately, India at the highest level.”

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Rohan Jaitley, President, DDCA, said, praising the role and contribution of Rajkumar Sharma, “He has been closely associated with Delhi cricket and has played an important role in nurturing young talent. His experience and understanding of the game make him a valuable addition to our set-up. We look forward to his mentorship helping our young cricketers grow and take the next step in their journey.”

Shikha Kumar, Vice President, DDCA, said, around the appointment, “Rajkumar Sharma Ji brings immense experience and a deep understanding of Delhi cricket. His appointment will further strengthen our efforts to identify and nurture talent at the grassroots, giving young boys and girls the right opportunities, guidance and support to progress. We want every aspiring cricketer to have a clear pathway to develop and fulfil their potential.”

Ashok Sharma, Secretary, DDCA, said, on appointment of Rajkumar Sharma, “He brings years of experience as a coach and mentor, with a deep understanding of Delhi’s cricketing talent and its pathway. His guidance will be valuable in helping aspiring cricketers develop the right skills, discipline and approach to progress at every stage. We believe his experience and vision will complement DDCA’s efforts to build a stronger, more structured cricket ecosystem and create the right pathway for Delhi cricketers.”

With his appointment as State Mentor, Sharma will bring together his experience as a former Delhi cricketer, an award-winning coach and a mentor who has worked closely with young talent, as DDCA seeks to build a robust and sustainable pathway for the next generation of Delhi cricketers. (ANI)

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