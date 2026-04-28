New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Childhood coach of Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli, Rajkumar Sharma, has expressed optimism about the development of future sporting talent following the inauguration of a cricket academy at DPS (Delhi Public School) RK Puram on Tuesday.

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Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar Sharma thanked the institution for providing infrastructure and support for the academy, calling it a positive step towards nurturing young athletes. "I am very happy. I am thankful to DPS RK Puram that they gave us this opportunity, gave their infrastructure for a quality academy here," he said.

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He further highlighted the potential of the setup to develop future sportspersons for the country, drawing parallels with Kohli's journey. "I am very hopeful that given the infrastructure and ambience here, and the kind of hard work that is put in at our academy, we will be able to produce more sportspersons for the country like Virat Kohli," Sharma added.

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Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley also said that Delhi requires continuous expansion of sporting infrastructure, adding that the newly inaugurated cricket academy represents an important step in nurturing future talent.

Speaking at the inauguration event to ANI, DDCA President Jaitley said that no matter how many academies are established in the capital, the demand for cricket development remains high in Delhi. "No matter how many academies open in this city, it's still not enough. However much talent for cricket is processed in this city, it's not enough," he said.

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He highlighted the significance of the collaboration between existing cricket infrastructure and educational institutions, calling it an efficient use of resources. "The academy that opened today is stalwart, an old academy where Virat Kohli has been training since the age of eight. This is an example of how West Delhi Cricket Academy and DPS RK Puram can collaborate and dedicate infrastructure that was unused towards future talent generation," Jaitley added.

Referring to Kohli's address at the event, the DDCA chief said the former India captain's clarity of purpose stood out. "What Virat Kohli told students was exceptional--that early in life he identified his talent and committed to it. Education became secondary; it was only cricket for him, and we see where he is today, leading not just the country but world cricket," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Kohli also delivered an inspirational message at the inauguration ceremony of a cricket academy at DPS RK Puram on Tuesday, urging students to respect their learning environment and pursue their dreams with honesty and commitment.

Speaking to students during the event, Kohli said he was not accustomed to addressing school gatherings but connected deeply with the audience, having once been in the same stage of life. Reflecting on his own journey, he highlighted how his priorities shifted early as he chose cricket as his career path.

"Thank you for having me. I'm not used to speaking in schools, so this is going to be a bit awkward for me because I moved away from the school setup long ago for cricket, and that's what I'm going to talk about. I understand the environment of a school. I've been through the same process and stage that all you kids are a part of right now. And I can just share from my own experience how my focus and priority changed very early on in my life," Kohli said.

The 37-year-old added, "What I want to say is, a school is a place where you come to learn, you come to grow, you become better people."

The great cricketer further emphasised the role of educators in shaping character and ability, noting that they dedicate a significant part of their lives to guiding students.

"Have respect and regard for that environment first. For your teachers, for the people who are teaching you. They are giving you a part of their lives. It's very important to give them that respect and the focus and attention that's required," Kohli added. (ANI)

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