Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Virat Kohli played a gem of an innings in a high-voltage clash of the Champions Trophy against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, bringing up a finely paced century and also creating records in the process.

Here is what Virat said of his well-structured innings - a combination of skill, determination, aggression, composure and a keen cricketing sense.

"I have a decent understanding of my game, it is about keeping the outside noise away, staying in my space and taking care of my energy levels and thoughts. Very easy to get pulled into the expectations. My job is to stay in the present and do a job for the team. My keynotes to myself are to put my 100 per cent on every ball in the field, and then God eventually rewards you. Having clarity is important; it was important to understand that you need to get runs when there is pace on the ball. Otherwise, the spinners can dictate things."

"Towards the end, Shreyas accelerated and I got a few boundaries as well. It allowed me to play my usual ODI game. Shubman did well against Shaheen, took him up. There's a reason he is the number-one batter of the world. It was necessary to get about 60-70 runs in the powerplay, or we would be always be chasing the game. And there, Shreyas is really coming into his own at number 4. Did well in India, and now out here as well."

He also quipped about taking a little off time from practice ahead of final group clash against New Zealand.

"To be honest, at 36, it feels really good. Will put my feet up for a few days as it takes a lot out of me to put that kind of effort into every game," Virat said.

The win was more sweet as Kohli surpassed Australian great Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-getter in international cricket.

With this feat, Kohli also became the third batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, joining the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. In 299 ODIs, Kohli has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties.

Kohli's unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, was a treat to watch. His knock came at a strike rate of 90.09, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241.

Kohli's dominance against Pakistan continued, as he now has 778 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.84, with four centuries and two fifties. His best score against Pakistan is 183.

This victory marked a significant milestone for Kohli, who continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest batsmen in international cricket history.

Coming to all of international cricket, Virat now has 27,503 runs at an average of 52.38 in 547 matches and 614 innings, with 82 centuries and 142 fifties. His best score is 254*. He is now the third-highest run-getter in all of international cricket, overtaking Ponting, who has made 27,483 runs at an average of 45.95, with 71 centuries and 146 fifties with the best score of 257.

This is Virat's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in ICC Champions Trophy. Also, he has tied with Sachin Tendulkar for the most fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI events with 23 such scores.

In 15 ICC CT innings, Virat has scored 651 runs at an average of 93.00, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 100*. He is the seventh-highest run-getter in the tournament history.

India-Pakistan cricketing clash was watched by millions of cricket fans across the world. (ANI)

