Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): The International Professional Boxing Championship, organised in memory of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, witnessed enthusiastic participation and powerful messages from top dignitaries, who praised the initiative not only for celebrating sports but also for raising awareness against drug abuse.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who attended the event, lauded Virbhadra Singh's legacy and the significance of combining sport with social messages.

"The name of Virbhadra Singh is an inspiration in itself. He had done amazing work for Himachal Pradesh," the Governor said.

"The addition of a campaign against drug abuse in this event is good. Boxing is an important sport. The battle against drug abuse at any level is beneficial to Himachal Pradesh. The government is also working against drug abuse. The Panchayats have also started contributing to the campaigns against drug abuse," he added.

State Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late Virbhadra Singh, highlighted the importance of international-level events like this in boosting youth engagement and exposure to global sporting standards.

"When the level of competition increases like international boxers are coming to the international competition, then somewhere it also increases the exposure of the youth here. Those who see it will also get inspiration from it, and they should also participate in it in the future," said Vikramaditya Singh.

"Just like professional kabaddi is happening, in the same way, the craze of professional boxing is also increasing in the hilly areas...I express my gratitude to the Governor, the CM, everyone for this," he stated.

The tournament, held under the "Nasha Chhodo, Khel Khelo (Say No to Drugs Embrace Sports)" campaign, was jointly organised by the Himachal Pradesh Professional Boxing Association and the Virbhadra Singh Foundation.

The event, now in its second consecutive year, is scheduled annually ahead of Virbhadra Singh's birth anniversary on June 23, celebrating his legacy while drawing attention to the growing drug menace in the hill state. (ANI)

