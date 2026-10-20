Virender Sehwag turns 48; Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Munaf Patel extend wishes to ‘Multan Ka Sultan’

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag turned 48 on Tuesday, with former teammates Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Munaf Patel extending birthday wishes to the ‘Multan Ka Sultan’.

Yuvraj Singh wished Sehwag on his birthday, praising his batting and witty remarks.

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In an X post, Yuvraj said, “Pehle Inki batting se bowlers the pareshaan aur ab inki baatein macha deti hain toofan Iss Nawab ka jawab nahi! Happy Birthday Viru lots of love brother and hope you have a lovely year!”

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Meanwhile, Suresh Raina wished Sehwag good health and happiness, calling him a lifelong inspiration and praising his fearless approach to cricket and the bond they share.

“Happy Birthday @virendersehwag Viru paaji. Cricket gives you teammates, but some people become lifelong inspirations. You’ve been one of those special people in my journey, always motivating me and supporting me along the way. I’ll always be grateful for the encouragement, the memories and the bond we share. Your fearless approach to the game and your belief in playing with heart will continue to inspire generations. Wishing you endless happiness, great health and all the love you deserve. Lots of love and respect, paaji,” Raina said in an X post.

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Munaf Patel also wished Sehwag on his birthday, saying, “Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag Wishing you a Healthy life ahead @virendersehwag Such a Class Player India got ek dum Nidar.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla also wished Sehwag on his birthday, praising his fearless batting and memorable contributions to Indian cricket.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to former Indian cricketer @virendersehwag. Your fearless batting and splendid gameplay have given Indian cricket many unforgettable moments. May God bless you with excellent health, happiness, and continued success,” he said.

In a 104-match long Test career, Sehwag scored 8586 runs at an impressive average of 49.34. He scored 23 centuries and 32 fifties in a 12-year-long stint in the longest format.

He smashed the fastest Test triple-century off just 278 deliveries to join Don Bradman and Brian Lara in the list of players to score two triples.

Sehwag scored 319 off 304 balls against South Africa in Chennai in 2008, hitting 42 fours and five sixes. His first Test triple century came against Pakistan in Multan in 2004, earning him the moniker ‘Multan Ka Sultan’. He remains the only Indian cricketer to have scored two triple centuries in Test cricket.

Sehwag also played 251 ODIs and amassed 8273 runs with 15 tons and 38 fifties at an average of 35.05. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in October 2015.

The veteran also played 19 T20Is and scored 394 runs at an average of 21.88, with a strike rate of over 145. He also scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 68.

As evidenced by his 136 international wickets, with 40 coming in Tests and 96 in ODIs, Sehwag was also a very capable part-time spinner who could break partnerships.

Also, in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he represented Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) from 2008-15, scoring 2,728 runs in 104 matches at an average of 27.55, with two centuries and 16 fifties. His best score is 122.

Sehwag was also part of the Indian teams which won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. (ANI)

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