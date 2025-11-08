Virendra Sachdeva elected as executive member of World Archery Asia with highest votes

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Indian archery celebrated a landmark moment at the 2025 WAA Congress, with six officials from India elected to prominent committees of World Archery Asia (WAA) - a powerful demonstration of the nation's fast-rising influence in global archery governance.

At the forefront of this historic achievement is Virendra Sachdeva, Honorary Secretary General of the Archery Association of India and President of the BJP Delhi Pradesh, who has been elected as an Executive Member of World Archery Asia, according to a release from WAA.

Sachdeva secured the highest number of votes in a competitive Executive Board election, where 10 candidates contested for five positions, a remarkable result that underscores the trust and confidence placed in his leadership across the Asian archery fraternity.

The election results highlight the international community's confidence in Indian archery's leadership and vision. With India's dual recognition as both a performing powerhouse (ranked World No. 2) and a governance leader (through these strategic committee positions), the sport is witnessing a transformative moment in its institutional development within the country.

The results for the Athletes Committee remain pending, with celebrated Indian archer Tarundeep Rai in contention for this important position.

Virendra Sachdeva, Secretary General of the Archery Association of India, reflected on this collective achievement: "This is a profound moment for Indian archery. Beyond the individual honours, what truly inspires me is the collective spirit that made this possible. Every candidate who participated and represented India brought dedication, passion, and commitment to this process. It is this unified effort that has earned India this recognition on the world stage. As we step into these leadership roles, we carry with us not just the responsibility of governance but the aspirations of every archer, coach, and administrator who has contributed to Indian archery's rise. Together, we are committed to advancing the sport globally while strengthening the foundation for India's continued excellence in international archery."

The global archery fraternity, as well as the Indian sporting community, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Virendra Sachdeva on this significant milestone and conveyed their best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure in this prestigious role.

This comprehensive representation across the constitution & rules, as well as in judging, coaching, technical development, and sports science, positions India as a key contributor to shaping global policies and elevating standards across the sport.

Newly Elected Members and Their Respective Committees:

1. Virendra Sachdeva - Executive Board

2. Joris Paulose - Constitution & Rules Committee

3. Paia Banylla War Nongbri - Technical Committee

4. Rupesh Kar - Judges Committee

5. Krishna Bahadur Gurung - Sports Science & Medical Committee

6. Lokesh Chand - Coaches Committee. (ANI)

