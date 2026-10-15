DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Vishvajit More wins historic silver at U23 World Wrestling Championship in Las Vegas

Vishvajit More wins historic silver at U23 World Wrestling Championship in Las Vegas

India’s Greco-Roman wrestler loses 12-13 to Georgia’s Koba Karumidze in the final, while Komal and Diksha Malik remain in contention for bronze medals

article_Author
PTI
Las Vegas, Updated At : 05:30 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vishvajit More became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win a silver medal at the U23 World Championship. Image credit/ANI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vishvajit More became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win a silver medal at the U23 World Championship while Komal and Diksha Malik remain in bronze medal contention here.More, who already has two U23 World Championship bronze medals in his collection, was gunning for a historic gold but finished second after losing the fiercely fought final 12-13 to Georgia’s Koba Karumidze.

More opened his campaign with a close 10-8 win over Mexico’s Isaac Marin Mata and then beat Iranian U20 world champion Armin Shamsipour 8-1 in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Shamsipour suffered a left shoulder injury during the bout, handing the Indian wrestler an easy win.

More attempted a shoulder throw in the first period but could not execute the move properly. Later, More successfully rolled the Iranian for a four-pointer, which appeared to have caused Shamsipour’s injury.

The Iranian took a medical timeout, wincing in pain. He could offer no resistance during the final minute.

More’s semifinal against Russia’s Malik Gigiev was a close affair, and he prevailed 7-4.

The other Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers in the fray could not reach the medal round with Chetan (63kg) losing his pre-quarterfinal bout and Karan Kamboj (87kg) suffering a heavy technical superiority defeat in the qualification round.

In the women’s event, Komal lost her semifinal by technical superiority to Ukraine’s Alina Filipovych and will now fight for bronze.

Diksha Malik (76kg) is also alive in the bronze-medal race but Mansi Lather (68kg) bowed out after losing her quarterfinal 9-10 to Laura Godino from Italy.

Mansi was trailing 1-8 at one stage but scored eight points in a row to take a 9-8 lead. Just as the bout was drawing to a close, Godino executed a double-leg attack with four seconds remaining for a two-point takedown to win the bout by one point.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts