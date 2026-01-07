DT
Home / Sports / "Vision is not confined to eyesight": Sachin Tendulkar applauds parents, players after Blind World Cup glory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:20 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on the Indian women's team after they scripted history by winning the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 Blind World Cup.

Tendulkar congratulated the visually impaired champions at the United in Triumph event, hailing their achievement as a powerful source of inspiration.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians (MI) on X, Tendulkar highlighted the team's passion and determination.

"The visually impaired World Cup champions, a big big congratulations to you. Your achievements remind us that vision is not confined to eyesight. It is fuelled by passion, your commitment, your determination and here are the stories where you know the parents have encouraged their daughters to go out and play and to do what they feel like doing in life. So thank you to the parents as well and the champion team for inspiring us," Tendulkar said.

The former India cricketer also acknowledged the role played by families in empowering the players, particularly the parents who encouraged their daughters to pursue sport and follow their dreams.

India women's blind team created history after winning the Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. They lifted the title after registering a seven-wicket win over Nepal in Colombo.

After opting to field first, Indian bowlers displayed an all-round performance. The Indian bowlers bowled tight lines, limiting Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs. While chasing, the Indian batters breached the 100-run mark in the first 10 overs, ensuring there is no more threat.

Opener Phula Saren played a match-winning knock. She made 44 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries. Her innings brought India to chase down the target in the 13th over, sealing the title. Apart from Saren, opener Karuna K contributed with a blistering 27-ball 42.

Saren's fantastic knock helped her to win the Player of the Match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

