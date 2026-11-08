New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand on Sunday congratulated Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th Grandmaster, describing the achievement as a "cracker of a 100."

Anuj Shrivatri of Madhya Pradesh won the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship on Sunday to become India's 100th Grandmaster and the first from his state to achieve the title.

He secured the title after scoring seven points from his final eight games, following a defeat in the opening round. His performance helped him win the tournament and achieve the Grandmaster title, marking a milestone for Indian chess as well as Madhya Pradesh, according to ChessBase India.

Following Shrivatri’s achievement, Viswanathan Anand, in an X post said, “Happy Diwali. A cracker of a 100. Congrats to @AnujShrivatri on getting India to this milestone. Funnily only today I was thinking December 2027 will be the 40th anniversary of my GM title and literally this manifested.”

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Shrivatri’s achievement is particularly significant as chess enthusiasts in India had been awaiting the country's 100th Grandmaster, while Madhya Pradesh had been waiting for its first player to earn the prestigious title.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang congratulated Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th Grandmaster and described the achievement as a historic milestone and a proud moment for Indian chess, expressing hope that the country would reach 200 Grandmasters next.

“GRANDMASTER No. 100 FOR BHARAT! India achieves a historic milestone as Anuj Shrivatri becomes the country's 100th Grandmaster by winning the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships 2026 in Ozamiz City, Philippines, securing the direct GM title! Congratulations, Anuj! A proud moment for Indian chess. Onwards to 200 Grandmasters,” he said in a post on X. (ANI)

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