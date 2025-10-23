Viswanathan Anand inaugurates Global Chess League Experience center in Dallas

Dallas (Texas) [US] October 23 (ANI): Tech Mahindra has launched the Global Chess League (GCL) Experience Centre at its U.S. headquarters in Plano, Dallas. Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Chess Champion, inaugurated the centre, marking a significant milestone in Tech Mahindra's mission to combine technology, innovation, and the spirit of chess, as per a release from GCL.

The GCL Experience Centre serves as a unique hub for showcasing the intersection of technology, sports, and strategy, offering fans, players, and innovators an immersive environment to explore how cutting-edge AI, analytics, and digital platforms are transforming the world of chess.

Located at Tech Mahindra's Dallas headquarters, the space offers a panoramic view of Plano's skyline and features state-of-the-art facilities for tournaments, live analysis, digital chess innovations, and community engagement.

Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Chess Champion, said, "The Global Chess League has always stood for innovation and collaboration. This Experience Centre represents the next step in making chess more engaging, interactive, and global. I'm proud to see how Tech Mahindra is leveraging technology to expand the reach of the game and inspire the next generation."

The Experience Centre is designed to foster collaboration with universities, chess federations, and technology partners, promoting the study of AI in chess, digital coaching tools, fan engagement innovations, and esports integration. It also serves as a base for Tech Mahindra's growing global chess initiatives, including Global Chess League Season 3, set to take place in Mumbai later this year.

Speaking about the vision behind the centre, Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "The Experience Centre is more than just a space; it's a living ecosystem for the global chess community. Our goal is to bring together players, fans, clubs, universities, and partners to co-create the future of chess. By combining the game's strategic depth with Tech Mahindra's expertise in AI and digital transformation, we're building an innovation hub that reflects the future of the sport."

Since its inception, the venue has already hosted notable events such as the Texas Women's State Chess Championship, which brought together competitors from 13 countries. It will continue to host tournaments, chess-tech showcases, and interactive programs for enthusiasts, students, and partners. (ANI)

