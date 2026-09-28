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Home / Sports / Viswanathan Anand presents Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy to Team India after Chess Olympiad success

Viswanathan Anand presents Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy to Team India after Chess Olympiad success

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Samarkand [Uzbekistan], September 28 (ANI): Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand presented the prestigious Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy to the Indian chess squad at the Chess Olympiad after yet another successful outing in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

It was the third consecutive edition in which India won the trophy, following its success at the 2022 Olympiad in Chennai and the 2024 edition in Budapest, where the country secured gold medals in both the Open and women's sections.

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The official X handle of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) posted, "India win the Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy! Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand presented the trophy to India for the best combined result across the Open and Women’s sections."

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In the Open section, hosts Uzbekistan won the gold after defeating Ukraine 2.5-1.5 in the final round, while India settled for silver following a 2-2 draw against Hungary. Germany claimed bronze.

India and Germany finished level on 18 match points and 28.5 game points, with India taking the silver on the basis of its head-to-head result against Germany.

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In the women's section, China clinched gold after beating Vietnam 3-1, while Kazakhstan took silver. India secured bronze after drawing 2-2 against Georgia in the final round.

Savitha Shri played a crucial role for India by holding her position to secure a draw against Meri Arabidze, while Koneru Humpy registered a win on the top board.

India's strong individual performances also contributed to its overall success. Savitha Shri won a gold medal, while Divya Deshmukh claimed silver and Vantika Agrawal and Koneru Humpy won bronze medals. In the Open section, D Gukesh took silver, and R Praggnanandhaa won bronze.

The Gaprindashvili Trophy, created by FIDE in 1997 and named after legendary Georgian player Nona Gaprindashvili, reflects a federation's combined strength and depth across the two sections of the Olympiad. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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