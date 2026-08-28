VP Radhakrishnan hails Praggnanandhaa for Grand Chess Tour title win

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Vice-president CP Radhakrishnan hailed grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for his Grand Chess Tour (GCT) tour title win, saying that the triumph showcases India's growing stature in chess on the world stage.

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Staging a memorable comeback that the young grandmaster will undoubtedly remember for his life, Praggnanandhaa went from trailing 3-9 in the classical phase to winning the title against the US's Fabiano Caruana on Thursday.

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Posting on his X, Radhakrishnan wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian player to win the prestigious Grand Chess Tour title. This historic triumph is a testament to Praggnanandhaa's exceptional talent, determination, composure and relentless pursuit of excellence. His remarkable achievement once again showcases the growing stature of Indian chess on the world stage. May he continue to scale greater heights and bring many more laurels to the nation. @rpraggnachess."

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Heartiest congratulations to Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian player to win the prestigious Grand Chess Tour title. This historic triumph is a testament to Praggnanandhaa’s exceptional talent, determination, composure and relentless pursuit of… pic.twitter.com/4q7Tj4M6aN — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 28, 2026

He beat USA's Fabiano Caruana in the title clash 15-13, despite trailing 3-9 by the end of two classical games.

In the first rapid game, the Indian won 0-4 and then followed it with a win in the second rapid game as well by 4-0, making it 11-9 in his favour.

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The first blitz game was a draw, bringing the scores to 12-10, and the drama was heightened with Fabiano winning the second to level the scores.

Praggnanandhaa won the third rapid game, bringing back the lead 14-12, and drew the final game to make it 15-13 and to complete a memorable win.

Praggnanandhaa, USA's Wesley So, USA's Fabiano Caruana and Vincent Keymer were four players taking part in the Grand Chess Tour finale from August 22-27.

The Grand Chess Tour 2026 is a six-tournament affair, consisting of Super Rapid and Blitz Poland, Super Chess Classic Romania, Super Rapid and Blitz Croatia, St Louis Rapid and Blitz, Sinquefield Cup and finally the Grand Chess Tour Finals.

The Indian Grandmaster was the leading point-getter in the Sinquefield Cup alongside the US's Wesley So, with 5.5 each. Praggnanandhaa's excellent performances in the Sinquefield Cup and the win in the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz competition earned him a spot in the GCT Finals. (ANI)

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