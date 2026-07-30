New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Indian athletes Dilip Mahadu Gavit, Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath and Murali Sreeshankar on their medal-winning performances at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

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In a post shared on X, the Vice President congratulated Gavit on winning the gold medal and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath on securing silver in the men's 100m T47 event. He also hailed Sreeshankar for clinching silver in the men's long jump.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Dilip Mahadu Gavit on winning the Gold Medal, Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath on securing the Silver Medal in the Men's 100m T47 event, and Murali Sreeshankar on clinching the Silver Medal in the Men's Long Jump at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026," the post said.

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The Vice President also praised India's performance, highlighting the historic gold-silver finish in para athletics and Sreeshankar's achievement of winning consecutive Commonwealth silver medals.

"India's remarkable performances, including a historic Gold-Silver finish in para athletics and Murali's consecutive Commonwealth silver medals, are a testament to the talent, determination and sporting excellence of our athletes. Wishing them continued success as they bring greater glory to the nation," it added.

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Meanwhile, India had a strong Day 7 at the Commonwealth Games 2026, winning three medals, one gold and two silver, and securing at least six more medals in boxing.

Dilip Mahadu Gavit won gold in the men's T47 100m with a Games record time of 10.71 seconds, while Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth took silver to complete India's one-two finish. Murali Sreeshankar also won silver in men's long jump, becoming the first Indian male long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals.

Six Indian boxers, Sakshi Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal, reached the semifinals, guaranteeing at least six more medals.

India also progressed in several athletics and lawn bowls events, while recording mixed results in swimming and para-athletics. At the end of Day 7, India had 15 medals in total, three gold, nine silver and three bronze. (ANI)

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