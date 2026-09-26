Vrindavan T-20 aims to redefine cricket landscape in region

Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): The much-awaited Vrindavan T-20 is set to bring an exciting new chapter to cricket in the region, with the tournament featuring 8 teams, 15 matches and 8 days of action.

The tournament will feature Day & Night matches. Players will compete in coloured team kits with a white ball, giving the tournament a professional T20 league experience. A key highlight of the Vrindavan T-20 that it is affiliated by Uttar Pradesh Cricket association and will focus on the region's player selection process, according to a release.

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Players' trials will be conducted before the auction, providing local and emerging cricketers an opportunity to showcase their skills and earn a place in the tournament.

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Bijay Singh Rajput, President of the Vrindavan T-20, shared, "We believe Vrindavan T-20 will set a benchmark for cricket tournaments across the entire region. Our objective is to create a professionally organised platform that provides players with opportunities while bringing high-quality cricket to the people."

Lokesh Tomar of Vrindavan Cricket Academy, the venue partner for the tournament, shared, "We are very excited to host the Vrindavan T-20 at Vrindavan Cricket Academy. This tournament will provide talented players with an opportunity to showcase their skills and gain valuable exposure. We are proud to be associated with this initiative."

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The organisers aim to combine professional tournament management, emerging talent, digital broadcasting and local cricket development to create a memorable T20 cricket experience in Vrindavan.

Tournament Highlights:

* 8 Teams

* 15 Matches

* 8 Days

* Day & Night Matches

* Live Streaming on OTT

* Live Scores

* Coloured Team Kits

* White Ball Cricket

* Players' Trials

* Players' Auction

* Venue: Vrindavan Cricket Academy. (ANI)

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