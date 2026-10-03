DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / VVS Laxman, Bumrah, Abhishek, Kishan celebrate India’s Asian Games gold after win over Pakistan

VVS Laxman, Bumrah, Abhishek, Kishan celebrate India’s Asian Games gold after win over Pakistan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:47 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Indian men’s cricket team players celebrated their impressive 19-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 final in Japan on Saturday, as they successfully defended their gold medal.

Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a blistering 61 off 28 balls, including seven sixes, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 as India posted 211/6.

Advertisement

Pakistan mounted a strong challenge through Hasan Nawaz, who smashed 96 off 51 balls, but India’s bowlers held their nerve to restrict the opponents to 192/6. The victory also extended India’s dominance over Pakistan to six consecutive wins since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

India head coach VVS Laxman congratulated the team on winning the Asian Games gold, praising the players for their commitment, unity and resilience throughout the campaign. He thanked the squad for giving their all and described the triumph as a memorable achievement.

"Congratulations, Team. Winning the Asian Games Gold is a very special achievement. I am extremely proud of the way each one of you committed to the team, embraced every challenge and stayed together throughout the campaign. Thank you for giving everything for the team and for making this a memorable campaign. Well done, Champions," Laxman wrote in an X post.

Advertisement

India's ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah celebrated India’s Asian Games gold medal triumph, thanking Japan and expressing pride in achieving the victory alongside a talented team.

"Bringing home the Gold Thank you, Japan! What a win with this talented team," Bumrah wrote in an Instagram post.

Abhishek Sharma also celebrated India’s Asian Games gold medal triumph, describing it as another memorable achievement for the country.

"One more for India," Abhishek Sharma wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyasiyer96)

Ishan Kishan celebrated India’s Asian Games gold medal triumph, capturing the team’s joy and pride with his “golden state of mind” message.

"Golden state of mind," Kishan also wrote in an Instagram post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts