VVS Laxman, Bumrah, Abhishek, Kishan celebrate India’s Asian Games gold after win over Pakistan

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Indian men’s cricket team players celebrated their impressive 19-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 final in Japan on Saturday, as they successfully defended their gold medal.

Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a blistering 61 off 28 balls, including seven sixes, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 as India posted 211/6.

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Pakistan mounted a strong challenge through Hasan Nawaz, who smashed 96 off 51 balls, but India’s bowlers held their nerve to restrict the opponents to 192/6. The victory also extended India’s dominance over Pakistan to six consecutive wins since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

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India head coach VVS Laxman congratulated the team on winning the Asian Games gold, praising the players for their commitment, unity and resilience throughout the campaign. He thanked the squad for giving their all and described the triumph as a memorable achievement.

"Congratulations, Team. Winning the Asian Games Gold is a very special achievement. I am extremely proud of the way each one of you committed to the team, embraced every challenge and stayed together throughout the campaign. Thank you for giving everything for the team and for making this a memorable campaign. Well done, Champions," Laxman wrote in an X post.

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Congratulations Team🥇🇮🇳Winning the Asian Games Gold is a very special achievement. I am extremely proud of the way each one of you committed to the team, embraced every challenge and stayed together throughout the campaign. Thank you for giving everything for the team and for… pic.twitter.com/8sn9VhW4uH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 3, 2026

India's ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah celebrated India’s Asian Games gold medal triumph, thanking Japan and expressing pride in achieving the victory alongside a talented team.

"Bringing home the Gold Thank you, Japan! What a win with this talented team," Bumrah wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

Abhishek Sharma also celebrated India’s Asian Games gold medal triumph, describing it as another memorable achievement for the country.

"One more for India," Abhishek Sharma wrote in an Instagram post.