Wanindu Hasaranga returns to Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2025

ANI
Updated At : 10:10 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka received a major boost ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 as star leg-spinning allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been named in their 16-member squad for the tournament, which will be played in the UAE, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Hasaranga had suffered a hamstring injury during the home series against Bangladesh. However, the selectors are hopeful that he will regain full fitness in time for the Asia Cup.

Hasaranga's return brings more balance to the side, especially in the spin department. Sri Lanka will now have three frontline spin options, Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dunith Wellalage offering flexibility on UAE pitches.

The Asia Cup squad also sees a few significant changes compared to the team that lost to Bangladesh at home earlier this year. Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Eshan Malinga have been dropped, while Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, and Dushmantha Chameera have earned call-ups.

Chamika Karunaratne also makes a comeback to the limited-overs setup as part of the pace unit, which will be led by Chameera. Dasun Shanaka will feature as a seam-bowling allrounder, while the absence of veteran Angelo Mathews signals that the selectors may not have him in their plans for next year's T20 World Cup. Mathews retired from Test cricket earlier this year but had kept himself available for white-ball formats.

Sri Lanka will kick off their Asia Cup campaign on September 13 against Bangladesh. The island nation will be hoping to repeat their heroics from 2022, when they lifted the trophy, and better their 2023 campaign, where they finished as runners-up.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

