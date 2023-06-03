Want players to make winning a habit, says India coach

PTI

New Delhi: The Indian junior men’s hockey team coach wants his players to inculcate a winning habit as they prepare for the World Cup in Malaysia later this year. India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to win the Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman, yesterday. “It’s difficult, but I want the players to make winning a habit,” India coach CR Kumar said. “I am extremely happy that we have qualified for the World Cup. We won this competition for the fourth time and we always want to be the leaders,” he added.

Kumar lauded the unity of the team. “We tried to work on our weak areas from the pool matches and corrected them in the final. We played with more discipline and there were no cards. We were focussed. We really performed as a team,” he said.

India captain Uttam Singh said they need to work on their weaknesses ahead of the World Cup, to be played from November 29 to December 10. “India-Pakistan is always a close match. We tried to keep pressure aside. We scored 50 goals and conceded just four, we are the deserving winners,” Uttam said. “Some things haven’t worked... There are weaknesses and we need to work on them ahead of the World Cup,” he added.