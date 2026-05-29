"Want this trophy to go to Emirates Stadium....": Former Arsenal manager backs Gunners to win UEFA Champions League

London [UK], May 29 (ANI): Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger backed the Gunners to win the UEFA Champions League title for the first time ever, saying that he wants the trophy to go to Emirates Stadium, noting that over the years, the club has developed a culture that allows them to win the title.

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Arsenal will be chasing a historic double of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League when they take on Paris Saint-Germain at Budapest on Saturday. Previously, Arsenal had come close to winning the title in the 2005-06 season, losing to Barcelona 2-1.

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Wenger, who served as the Arsenal manager from 1996 to 2018 and led them to two domestic doubles of Premier League and FA Cups and a record-breaking seven FA Cup titles, said as quoted by the club's official website to UEFA, "I want this trophy to go to Emirates Stadium because it is missing there. We touched it before - we were 13 minutes away from winning it - so you want it to happen this time."

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"I have always said that you work in a club to make sure it's in a good position to continue to progress. Overall, I believe this is a stage where we can grab it. I still believe it is 50/50 in the final, and if I had to bet, I would bet on Arsenal more than on Paris Saint-Germain."

"A final is a final. The most important thing is that your team is not inhibited or impressed by the occasion and continues to focus on what it does well. This Arsenal team's main strength is their ability to keep a clean sheet, and in a final, that is very important," he continued.

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He also pointed out that PSG has "huge attacking potential", but Arsenal has "individual quality and is strong on set pieces", which he feels could influence in the final.

"Once you are 1-0 up, everything starts to play to your strengths when you are strong defensively. Arsenal can always be dangerous," he added.

Wenger, who is currently the FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, played a massive role in the club's transformation into English and European football's strongest sides. He got the club's current manager, Mikel Arteta, to the Emirates from Everton in 2011, and he was eventually promoted as the club's captain.

Wenger said that the club's consistency has made them "deserve" the title. He also said that when he came to Arsenal back in 1996, the club had "very little Champions League history".

"Then we had 20 consecutive years of qualification, and now the crown of that history would be to become champions. I think Arsenal have slowly built a history that now allows them to win it. I also feel the time has come for Arsenal to dominate the Premier League consistently. I am very keen to see Arsenal play in the final and I'm convinced we will have a great game," he added.

He also admits that Arteta, to whom he was a massive guiding figure throughout his playing career, has the qualities and skillset to manage the top sides and admitted to enjoying discussing the game with him regularly.

"He was a player who was highly focused, motivated, interested in team play and very football-obsessed, like many Spanish players are. Midfielders especially often love this job because they are at the centre of offensive and defensive problems," said Wenger on Arteta.

"Overall, top-level players are intelligent, and many of them have the ingredients to become managers. Arteta had total commitment. I named him Captain because he was always very serious. He had injury problems, especially with his calves, and sometimes, when players are away from the game, they realise how much they love it and want to stay in it. He had personality, strong beliefs and authority, and that certainly helps him a lot now."

"Players always know what the problems of a team are -- they do not always tell you, but they know. He had the character to talk about it, and then he decided to do his coaching licences. Many players fail because they do not take time to learn the job, but he did," he continued.

On his advice to Arteta, who admitted to having reached out to Arteta before the final, he said, "Do what you usually do and try to be relaxed".

"Instil strong belief in your team. He knows how to do that. He knows the players better than I do. Keep the togetherness the team has shown all season, and that will be enough," he signed off. (ANI)

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