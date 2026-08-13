"Want to bowl fourth over with same pace and length as first": Shashank Singh targets all-round improvement, eyes India call-up

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 13 (ANI): Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh is using the franchise's ongoing off-season camp to sharpen his bowling and rediscover his confidence in the field, with the 2026-27 domestic season presenting another opportunity for the 34-year-old to push his case for an India call-up.

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Speaking to ANI during Punjab Kings' five-day off-season camp at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Shashank said he wants to increase his bowling workload and develop the ability to maintain his effectiveness through his spell.

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"I have a plan for every season. Last season I had some fitness issues -- I missed 2-3 matches because of a hamstring injury. This season, the plan is to avoid injuries because the IPL is so fast-paced. Being an all-rounder, when you bowl that 3rd or 4th over, it takes extra effort. So my plan is to ensure that this year, I bowl the fourth over with the same pace and length as the first. Maintaining that for four overs is important. I'm working on bowling more overs and taking on an extra load so that next year you can see the improvement in my bowling," Shashank told ANI.

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The Punjab Kings camp, which began on August 11 and runs until August 15, is focused on skill development. Shashank said the relatively small group allows players to work closely with coaches on specific aspects of their game.

The camp features six players -- Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank, Harpreet Brar, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey and Nehal Wadhera -- with the coaching staff overseeing the sessions.

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For Shashank, the off-season is also an opportunity to address an aspect of his game that became a major source of frustration during the last IPL fielding.

The all-rounder revealed that he dropped "6-7 catches" during the campaign and admitted the experience affected his enjoyment and confidence in the field.

"It had become a lot. But I was very lucky that the coach, captain, and seniors never made me feel bad. No one ever pinpointed me or said we lost because of my drops," he said.

"As a cricketer, I know catches are important. I was lucky no one questioned me, but I was questioning myself," he added.

Shashank said the repeated mistakes eventually affected his willingness to attack the ball.

"In the LSG match, I dropped thrice and then stopped going for the ball. I wasn't enjoying it. From U-16, they tell you to enjoy fielding. I enjoy batting and bowling, but after that, I was just worrying about dropping catches," he said.

The support of Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting, batting coach Brad Haddin and captain Shreyas Iyer helped him regain perspective.

"Ricky sir, Brad Haddin sir, and Shreyas [Iyer] called me to their room to tell me I'm a good fielder. My team was supportive, but I had to believe it myself first," Shashank said.

He described a session in which he took 500 catches as an important step towards rebuilding his confidence.

"One day, I took 500 catches in a single session -- no batting or bowling, just catches. Fielding should be muscle memory, but you have to enjoy it. I lost that enjoyment, which was the problem. I'm not saying I'll be a bullet fielder next season, but I will enjoy it. That was a big lesson for me. I'm glad I learned it, even though it affected the results," he said.

Shashank will now turn his attention to the domestic season, where he will represent Puducherry after ending his seven-year association with Chhattisgarh.

The all-rounder believes his performances in the No. 6-7 role can put him in contention for India.

"I'm very excited. Regarding the blue jersey, I see a very bright chance. The position I bat and bowl in is a spot where if I do well, the door will always be open. Look at Saransh [Jain] and [Auqib] Nabi, who made it through hard work," he said.

"Last domestic season, I missed a lot due to injuries. This year, I'm playing white-ball for Puducherry. I want to maintain full fitness and be a proper all-rounder--not just a batter who bowls a bit, but someone who helps the team equally in both. If I perform well in that number 6-7 spot, you never know. Cricket is a game of "you never know." I'm very excited for the domestic season to prove myself," concluded Shashank.

Punjab Kings are using the off-season to build towards the next IPL campaign through a series of camps, with different groups of players expected to undergo skill and fitness-focused programmes in the coming months.

The franchise finished fifth in the 2026 IPL, narrowly missing the playoffs, after finishing runners-up in the 2025 edition. Shashank, who has emerged as an important middle-order player for Punjab, is now looking to add greater bowling responsibility and consistency in the field to his game before the next IPL season. (ANI)

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