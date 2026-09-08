New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): India's Commonwealth Games gold-medal-winning athlete Sharmila Dhankar has her eyes set on a gold medal and a world record in the Paralympics 2028, to be held in Los Angeles, US.

Dhankar was speaking to ANI at an event organised by State Bank of India (SBI) Life Insurance, where India's heroes in para-sports from the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow were honoured.

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Dhankar scripted one of the most inspiring stories of the 2026 Commonwealth Games by clinching the gold medal in the women's shot put F57 event, completing a remarkable journey from surviving domestic violence to standing atop the podium in Glasgow.

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Speaking about being honoured by SBI and life post-CWG, she said, "It feels very good. SBI is giving so much respect to all these medalists and Paralympians. I would like to thank SBI for this. My life has changed a lot. Earlier, my life was different."

Sharmila also said that she is preparing really hard for the Para Asian Games starting in October this year and does not want to return empty-handed, which is her mantra for every major event.

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"My target is the Paralympics. I will bring home gold with the world record," she signed off.

The 40-year-old Indian para-athlete produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres, comfortably finishing ahead of Ghana's Zinabu Issah, who claimed silver with a best effort of 8.65m. Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi settled for bronze with a throw of 8.19m, while fellow Indian Shilpa finished fourth.

India ended its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall medal standings.

The Glasgow Games concluded after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The flag and baton were handed over to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi during the closing ceremony.

Ahmedabad will become the second Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games after New Delhi staged the event in 2010.

India's fourth-place finish in Glasgow came despite a significantly smaller contingent and a reduced sporting programme compared to Birmingham 2022. India had 122 athletes in Glasgow, compared to 210 in Birmingham, while 30 of the 61 medals won in 2022 had come in sports that were not part of the Glasgow programme.

Despite the reduced opportunities, India maintained its fourth-place position and produced a stronger medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals.

Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian athlete to win two medals at the Games. (ANI)

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