"Want to change colour of medal": Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain sets Asian Games gold target after CWG silver

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain praised the government's support and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's encouragement, saying it motivated the boxing team.

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Borgohain added to her burgeoning list of medals with a silver and became just the 3rd Indian boxer ever after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to medal at the big four events: Olympics, World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. She suffered a close loss in a highly competitive final to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree.

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Celebrating her Commonwealth Games medal, she called it a major milestone and expressed happiness despite missing out on gold.

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Borgohain also set her sights on the Asian Games, aiming to improve on her previous silver medal and win gold next time.

"Our boxing team has performed so well. We should always remember the immense support our government has provided. We will carry forward everything that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said; it was truly motivating for us. It feels amazing to receive such honour and respect from everyone when we bring a medal home for the country. I am incredibly happy. This was my third Commonwealth Games, and securing my first medal here is a huge milestone for me. While winning gold would have been even more delightful, I am truly happy with this achievement, as the Commonwealth Games was the only major event where I had not yet won a medal. Now, looking ahead to the Asian Games, I won silver last time, so I want to change the colour of that medal. I will certainly work even harder and strive to bring home the gold next time," Borgohain told ANI.

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Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday felicitated Indian athletes who returned from the Commonwealth Games 2026 after delivering historic performances in boxing, judo and para-athletics.

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh expressed gratitude after meeting Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, saying the recognition and encouragement motivated him to work harder.

He stressed that the team is focused on improving their performances and achieving greater success at the upcoming Asian Games.

"It feels really good to be invited like this and encouraged to do well. It is very motivating to keep improving and working even harder. We aim to perform even better in the upcoming Asian Games. We spoke about performing well in the future, and he was very happy," Singh told ANI.

The felicitation ceremony brought together members of the Indian boxing contingent, which topped the boxing medal tally with an impressive haul of 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver.

The Union Sports Minister also honoured the judo contingent, which scripted India's best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign in the discipline by securing four medals, including two historic golds, and the para-athletics contingent, whose outstanding performances in Glasgow marked a watershed moment for Indian para sport.

The medal winners were presented cash awards of Rs 30 lakh for gold, Rs 20 lakh for silver and Rs 10 lakh for bronze. (ANI)

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