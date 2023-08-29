Want to create memories with this team, says Rohit

PTI

New Delhi, August 28

Rohit Sharma understands the pressure that a home World Cup brings but the Indian captain wants to insulate himself from the outside chatter as he embarks on an arduous journey to win the country’s first ICC trophy in a decade.

Shouldering a billion hopes, the 36-year-old knows what’s at stake in the ODI World Cup, which starts October 5 with England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

“For me, it is important how I keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors that play a role, whether positively or not negatively. I want to shut out everything,” Sharma said in an interview just before joining the Asia Cup camp in Bengaluru. “I want to get into the phase I was in before the 2019 World Cup,” he added.

World Cups and the vagaries associated with the results can change a lot of things but for Sharma, one month of cricket can’t make or break the player that he is.

“A person can’t change overnight with his success or failures,” he said. “I don’t think one result or one championship can change me as a person. I have not changed as a person in the last 16 years and I don’t think anything needs to change on that front,” he said. “The focus will be on how I can achieve my goals in the next two months, for me and my team. A person can’t change in a period of one or two months.”

Suryakumar determined to ‘crack the code’

He may have flopped in his audition at the No. 4 slot in India’s ODI batting line-up but the explosive Suryakumar Yadav says he is determined to “crack the code” of making runs in the game’s “most challenging” format.

“I feel the role which will be given to me, I will try to maintain that role, and if it’s a changed role I will try and do that. This is one format that I’m really looking forward to doing well in,” Suryakumar said. “The balance is very important in this format. Hopefully, with this tournament (Asia Cup) going forward, I will crack the code,” he added.

#Rohit Sharma