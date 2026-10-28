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Home / Sports / “Want to give my best”: Sneh Rana excited after joining UP Warriorz for WPL 2027

“Want to give my best”: Sneh Rana excited after joining UP Warriorz for WPL 2027

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ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Kochi (Keralam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Veteran India all-rounder Sneh Rana expressed her excitement after being picked by UP Warriorz at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction in Kochi on Wednesday, saying she would look to give her best for the franchise.

Speaking on ‘Match Centre Live Auction Special’ after her selection, Rana thanked the UP Warriorz management for showing faith in her and said she was eager to make the most of the opportunity. The Up-led franchise acquired Rana for Rs lakhs during the WPL 2027 mini-auction.

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“First of all, I want to thank UP Warriorz for picking me. I'm very excited about this opportunity. And as I always say, whenever I get an opportunity, whichever team I go to, I want to give my best for them. Now that I've joined UP Warriorz, I want to do the same. Thank you so much to everyone in the management,” Rana said.

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Rana also expressed enthusiasm about joining a spin-bowling unit featuring India all-rounder Deepti Sharma and England's Sophie Ecclestone, highlighting her familiarity with Deepti and the communication they share on the field.

“It's a very spin bowling unit and Sophie Ecclestone - Deepti Sharma will be bowling with me. I've always played with Deepti, so I know her strengths, and there will be good communication between us. It's going to be a lot of fun,” she said.

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The India all-rounder also welcomed the opportunity to play under the leadership of Meg Lanning, expressing admiration for the Australian cricketer's captaincy.

“I'm very excited. I've always watched her on TV, and even now, seeing her lead UP Warriorz feels really good. Watching her captaincy and the changes she makes is great. So, I'm very excited to play under her,” Rana said.

Rana's arrival adds to UP Warriorz's options as the franchise looks to build its squad for the upcoming WPL season. At the WPL 2027 mini-auction, franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season. A total of 146 players will go under the hammer, with 27 slots available across the five teams. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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