"Want to make home our fortress": West Indies skipper Roston Chase ahead of second Test against Pakistan

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], August 1 (ANI): West Indies Test captain Roston Chase said the team is determined to build on its improved home record and make the Caribbean a "fortress" for visiting sides as they prepare to face Pakistan in the second Test, according to Cricinfo.

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Speaking to reporters at the Queen's Park Oval on Friday, Chase said the team had set clear goals after a difficult 2025 season, when West Indies won just one of their nine Tests.

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"After having the year last year [West Indies won one and lost eight], we sat down with the plan and said that this is where we want to be. And as I said, we're exactly where we want to be. We want to level up," Chase said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

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The West Indies skipper urged his players not to take anything for granted in the second Test and stressed the importance of executing the plans they had discussed.

"We want to just come into this second Test, not take anything for granted, just go through the processes that we've sat down and talked about. We want to come and execute them to the best of our ability. And look to get that second victory," he added.

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Chase also expressed satisfaction with the team's performances on home soil and said the West Indies want to establish a strong home advantage by making it difficult for visiting teams to win in the Caribbean.

"We're very blessed and very happy for the results that we've been having at home so far. But I want to make home our fortress, where we make it very difficult for teams to come to the Caribbean and beat us. Because it's our own conditions, we know them inside out, and better than the opposition," he said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

"So I think we want to really make home advantage count, and we've been doing that well so far. So, as I said, we're lucky to continue in the vein of form that we've been in, and to take victory in this second game," the West Indies captain added.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood will miss the second Test against West Indies due to a finger injury, delivering a massive blow to Pakistan's chances to level the series.

Masood suffered the injury during the first Test against the Caribbean side in Trinidad when he was struck on the finger by a Jayden Seales delivery in Pakistan's first innings as the West Indies went on to record a 90-run victory. In the first Test, Shan scored 109 and 3.

The second match of the series commences at Queen's Park Oval on Sunday, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also confirmed the left-hander is also in some doubt for the start of the upcoming Test series with England from August 19. (ANI)

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