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Home / Sports / "Wanted him to take a bit of risk": Sangakkara on Archer's batting order promotion

"Wanted him to take a bit of risk": Sangakkara on Archer's batting order promotion

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ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 30 runs at the Wankhede Stadium here to become the fourth and last team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2026.

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It was a strong display by Jofra Archer with both bat and ball. He first made a quick 15-ball 32 to take his side past the 200-run mark and then dismantled the MI batting order with his pace bowling. He took three wickets while conceding only 17 runs.

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RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara praised his bowlers for successfully defending a 205-run total.

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"During the last timeout, it was just about sticking to plans and holding your nerve. When you go to the back end, it's all about who responds better under pressure. All the bowlers did a brilliant job. And on the field, we were pretty tidy."

Archer was promoted in the batting order when he came to bat in the 13th over after the dismissal of Dhruv Jurel. Archer hit three sixes and a four in his 32-run knock.

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Talking about Archer's promotion while batting, Sangakkara said, "It's great when it works and pretty ugly when it doesn't. We know what Jofra can do with the bat. Wanted him to go out there and take a bit of risk. And then let Ferreira (Donovan) and Dubey (Shubham) handle the later overs when the bowlers were tired in the sun. Unfortunately, Donovan did get out, but Jofra kicked on, and then Jaddu came in at the end with a bung elbow, got us over the line. From where we were, looking at only 180, 206 was a fantastic effort."

Archer was named Player of the Match for his match-winning performance. He dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck in the first over, then dismantled Naman Dhir's wickets in his next over. After coming to bowl in the 16th over, he dismissed MI skipper Hardik Pandya to dash all hopes of the hosts.

Speaking on Archer's bowling display, Sangakkara said, "He has been like that in every single game. Very invested in the team, helping everyone. Has been our spearhead right from the start. Very proud of him. Yash has been an interesting choice for us. He's tall, has good revs on the ball, turns his leg spinner and the googly. This is a good wicket to bat on, but the way he bowled to those seasoned batters was outstanding. We don't pick age, we pick ability."

RR will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday in New Chandigarh. The winner of that match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the IPL 2026 final. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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