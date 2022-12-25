Warner looks to make most of 100th Test

Melbourne, December 24

Ahead of his 100th Test for Australia in a Boxing Day match against South Africa in Melbourne, David Warner vowed to keep fighting despite having his back “up against the wall” after his recent struggles in the longest format.

Warner has not scored a Test century in almost three years, and his declining output has led to the speculation that he might retire from the format.

However, selectors have said he is part of Australia’s plans for the tour of India starting in February.

Playing in his 100th Test match “means the world to me”, Warner told reporters. “It’s the same old cliché but it’s obviously a massive occasion. I’m living every housing commission boy’s dream — I wanted to play cricket for Australia and I’m doing that now,” said Warner, who was raised in public housing in an underprivileged neighbourhood of Matraville.

“My back’s up against the wall but it’s in my DNA to keep being competitive and take on whatever opposition I’m going to face... I couldn’t be any more proud of myself, my family for getting me here and my closest friends,” he added.

Warner struggled in the recent 2-0 whitewash of West Indies amid off-field distractions brought on by his aborted bid to have his permanent leadership ban lifted. He then scored 0 and 3 runs in Australia’s victory over South Africa in the first Test.

‘I didn’t have any support’

Warner slammed Cricket Australia (CA) for its lack of support during his leadership ban appeal, adding that the issue affected his mental health ahead of the first Test against the Proteas.

Warner had been handed a lifetime leadership ban because of his role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

The 36-year-old had launched an appeal against it earlier this year and both Warner and CA wanted a closed-door hearing. However, the board-appointed independent commissioners insisted on it being public, forcing Warner to withdraw his appeal earlier this month.

“Leading into the Perth Test, my mental health probably wasn’t where I needed it to be at to be 100 per cent. And that was challenging at the time,” Warner said. “If I had it my way we would have had it all sorted. From the CA point of view, I didn’t really have any support.” — Agencies