"Warriors": Pant, Woakes earn special praise from KL Rahul for "defining courage"

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): India's stylish opener KL Rahul posted a heartwarming message for his friend Rishabh Pant and England's seasoned quick Chris Woakes for redefining the standards of the game with their sheer commitment to battle through pain to fight on the field for their country.

Rahul took to Instagram and shared a collage of Pant and Woakes taking the responsibility to bat in critical junctures for their respective teams and captioned it, "Warriors. Defining courage and love for this sport."

After brushing away a finger injury concern in the third Test, India vice-captain, Pant, stepped on the crease under Manchester's ubiquitous gloomy sky during the fourth contest. In the 68th over on the opening day, Pant went to reverse sweep Chris Woakes but sustained a blow on his foot.

Pant's foot swelled immediately, and blood dripped slowly when he removed his boot. The intense pain was clearly visible on his face. He retired hurt on 37 (54) at that time, couldn't walk back, and went off Old Trafford on a golf buggy.

On the second day, when India was reeling at 314/6, Pant shocked everyone. The explosive southpaw, with a broken foot, walked back to the crease and was greeted with resounding applause from the spectators. He kissed the ground and soaked in the atmosphere before enchanting the crowd with his mojo.

On his surprise return, Pant pulled the ball with sheer power and hammered his 90th six in Test cricket to go level with Virender Sehwag, India's highest six-hitter in the format. He topped it up by driving the ball away for a four to bring up a hard-fought half-century. England tearaway Jofra Archer pulled the curtain down on Rishabh's resistance at 54(75) by sending his off-stump cartwheeling in the air with a rip-roaring delivery.

In the fifth and final Test at The Oval, Woakes injured his left shoulder on the opening day while attempting to prevent the ball from touching the boundary rope. Three days later, when England stood 17 runs shy of victory from gunning down the 374-run target in the opening hour with one wicket in hand, Woakes set a new benchmark.

With his left arm attached with a sling, tucked underneath his jumper, Woakes climbed down the stairs of the Bedser Stand and joined Gus Atkinson at the crease. Woakes didn't face a single delivery but sprinted for runs, and grimaced on several occasions. Woakes' resistance eventually came to an end after Mohammed Siraj rattled Atkinson's off stump to seal India's six-run triumph. (ANI)

