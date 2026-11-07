"Was bowling to my strengths": Gurnoor Brar on exploiting New Zealand conditions in second ODI

Wellington [New Zealand], November 7 (ANI): Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar said the extra bounce and pace on offer in New Zealand conditions helped him bowl to his strengths after being named Player of the Match for his impressive four-wicket haul in the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

Brar returned figures of 4/30 as India secured a four-run victory by DLS in the rain-curtailed encounter, helping the visitors take an important win in the series.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, the Indian speedster said he enjoyed bowling in New Zealand, where the conditions offered additional bounce and pace compared to the relatively flat pitches in India.

"I really enjoyed it. Bowling here in New Zealand, the bounce and the pace really helped me, so I enjoyed it," Brar said.

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Explaining his bowling approach, Brar said he focused on maintaining a hard length, adapting his plans according to the conditions.

"Obviously, in India the pitches are quite flat, so we have to bowl that hard length. But here, there's that extra bounce. So I was just bowling to my strengths, and it worked," he said.

The pacer also highlighted the importance of aggression while bowling at speeds of around 140-142 kmph, adding that fast bowlers must understand their limits while maintaining an attacking approach.

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"If you're a fast bowler bowling at an average of 140 or 142, you have to be aggressive as well. But you have to know your limits too. I just enjoy it and keep bowling," he added.

Speaking about his use of the bouncer, Brar said he concentrated on bowling hard lengths that encourage batters to attempt pull shots rather than delivering excessively short balls.

"I just try to bowl that hard length, the lengths where batters try to pull. I don't want to bowl it very high; I just keep bowling at shoulder level," he said.

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India defeated New Zealand by four runs (DLS method) in the rain-curtailed second ODI in Wellington on Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Gurnoor starred with career-best figures of 4/30 as India bowled out New Zealand for 134 in 41 overs.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 55, while Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj claimed two wickets each. Chasing 135, India struggled at 47/4 before Shreyas Iyer (30) and KL Rahul (26*) steadied the innings.

New Zealand fought back to reduce India to 113/7 before rain interrupted play, with India four runs ahead of the DLS par score to secure victory. (ANI)

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