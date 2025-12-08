DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Was doing it a little bit intentionally": Shakib Al Hasan on his illegal action for Surrey

"Was doing it a little bit intentionally": Shakib Al Hasan on his illegal action for Surrey

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:36 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has revealed that he was bowling with an illegal action, a little intentionally, when he was reported for a suspected illegal action after his county stint with Surrey in 2024.

Advertisement

The veteran Bangladesh cricketer played only one game for Surrey last year. He bowled 33.5 and 29.3 overs across both innings.

Advertisement

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib had been suspended from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after his action was found illegal during his Surrey stint, following an independent test at Loughborough University in December last year. Under ICC regulations, his suspension was automatically enforced in international cricket.

Advertisement

"I think I was doing it a little bit intentionally because I bowled more than 70 overs [in one match]. "I never bowled 70 overs in my career in a Test match. I was playing that four-day match for Surrey against Somerset in Taunton. I was so tired," Shakib told the Beard Before Wicket podcast as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I played back-to-back Test matches in Pakistan. We won that series and then I went to play those four-day matches. The only thing I was thinking the umpire could have done was just warn me first, at least. But it is in the rules, so they had the right. I didn't complain. I went to do the test, I failed. And then I saw my test. I was like, 'okay, so these things are happening'. Then I had to train for a couple of weeks so I went back to Surrey again and they were kind enough to help me. I did two sessions and I was back to normal. I was like, it's so easy, '" Shakib added.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Shakib was cleared to bowl after he gave his third bowling assessment test at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts