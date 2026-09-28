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Home / Sports / "Was eagerly waiting to win a medal": Asian Games gold medallist Suruchi Singh

"Was eagerly waiting to win a medal": Asian Games gold medallist Suruchi Singh

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ANI
Updated At : 02:12 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Asian Games 2026 gold medallist shooter Suruchi Singh said she was delighted to win a medal for the country and expressed her desire to continue bringing more laurels for India, while keeping the Olympics as a long-term goal.

Suruchi, along with his mixed doubles partner Kamaljeet, clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games. The Indian duo finished with a total of 484.6 points in the final to beat South Korea, which won silver with 478.0 points. Iran claimed the bronze medal with 415.8 points, while Indonesia finished with 349.4 points and was eliminated.

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Speaking to ANI after receiving a grand welcome at Delhi Airport on Sunday, Suruchi said that she was feeling very happy after winning a medal for the country and was eagerly waiting for the achievement.

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She said she wants to win more medals in future, always keep the tricolour flying high, and bring home gold in upcoming events. She added that the Olympics is also on her mind, step by step, and dedicated the medals to her parents and coach.

“I am feeling very good, and I was eagerly waiting to win a medal for the country. I want to win more medals for the country. That feeling is the best when the tricolour is at the top. The tricolour should never come down in my eyes. I will always try to take our tricolour higher. I want to bring home gold in upcoming events as well. And I have the Olympics in mind as well, step by step. I want to dedicate these medals to my parents and coach,” she told ANI.

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The Indian duo of Suruchi and Kamaljeet also smashed the Asian record, which was previously set by Uzbekistan (481.3) earlier this year in New Delhi during the Asian Shooting Championships event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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