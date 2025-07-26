By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Advertisement

Birmingham [UK], July 26 (ANI): Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Chris Gayle was overjoyed for his good friend Virat Kohli, who had been chasing the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy for nearly two decades.

"I was happy for RCB. I'm happy for Virat as well," Gayle told ANI.

Advertisement

"Eighteen years, you know, we've been trying to get this title but like I said, good things come to those who wait," he added.

Kohli, who has been the face of the RCB franchise, was seen breaking down in tears after the final. Gayle, who had been a part of RCB's journey for years, shared his happiness.

Advertisement

"We finally actually get the chance to lift that trophy. I'm glad I was there to witness it and even get a touch of the trophy, even though I didn't play. It felt so overwhelming to actually be part of such a franchise. I'm just happy they crossed the line," he noted.

While he celebrated RCB's success, the "Universe Boss" had one eye on another team close to his heart.

"Hopefully next year, Punjab (Punjab Kings) can be that team to actually go all the way and lift that trophy," he said.

Back in action for the West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), Gayle looked relaxed but motivated. The tournament, which brings together legends of the game, has given many a chance to relive the thrill of competitive cricket and for Gayle, it's more than just nostalgia.

"It's good to be back for Season 2," Gayle said.

"Whenever I put on the maroon colours, it still brings back memories, back in the days. I know this is more like the Legends side of things and the Masters thing, but the WCL Season 2 is fantastic, more challenging, more competitive," he added.

Gayle was particularly thrilled to see some fresh names joining the league.

"It's more exciting this year. Some new players are in the league for the first time, AB (de Villiers), Bravo (Dwayne), Pollard (Kieron), Shikhar Dhawan," he noted.

Gayle remains confident in his team's ability, "We, as the West Indies Champions, are looking to actually go all the way this year. We didn't get the start we wanted.

We've only won one game so far out of three games. So hopefully we can actually get two more wins, make it to the final four, and eventually make it to the final."

West Indies Champions franchise owner Ajay Sethi couldn't have been more pleased with the leadership on his side.

When asked about having the legendary Gayle as captain, Sethi said, "The name itself speaks. Chris Gayle is my captain, team leader, you can say he's the boss."

Sethi added that his role was clear, "Being the owner, my job is to do my responsibilities. The rest I leave in my friend's hands. He's been a friend for a long time. I have full trust in him and the team. We are going to win the next game." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)