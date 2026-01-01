DT
Home / Sports / "Was looking to score runs in powerplay": Ishan Kishan after India's seven-wicket win

"Was looking to score runs in powerplay": Ishan Kishan after India's seven-wicket win

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], January 23 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 76 runs in Team India's seven-wicket win over New Zealand, star batter Ishan Kishan said that he was looking for maximum runs in the powerplay with Team India chasing a daunting target of 209 runs in the second T20I on Friday.

Kishan was named the Player of the Match.

"I was focusing on what I have to do today and just keeping myself in a good headspace. Sometimes you understand you're batting well and just try to watch the ball and stay in a good headspace. I was looking to score runs in powerplay because chasing 209, you have to maximise the powerplay," Kishan said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Asked about his domestic form, Kishan said, "I just wanted to score runs, and sometimes you do it for yourself, to answer your own questions on if you're good enough to play for India. Coming here and taking that same confidence, it was a pretty good day.

"I just asked myself one question, can I do it again or not, and I had one answer that I can play through the innings and get runs. And even if I get out, I just wanted to play good cricket," he added.

Coming to the match, fighting knocks from New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and left-handed batter Rachin Ravindra helped their side to post a challenging score of 208/6.

Ravindra played a blistering knock of 44 off 26 deliveries, including two fours and four towering sixes. Captain Santner (47* off 27 deliveries, including six fours and one six) helped their side to post a challenging target of 209 runs against the Men in Blue.

For India, Hardik Pandya (1/25), Harshit Rana (1/35), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/35), Shivam Dube (1/7) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/35) were among the wicket takers.

In response, blistering performances by left-handed batter Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav, and a cameo from all-rounder Shivam Dube helped India to thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in a high-scoring contest.

Kishan smashed a 21-ball half-century as India posted 75/2 after the end of the first powerplay. 75/2 was also the second-highest Powerplay total for India vs New Zealand after 76/1 in Johannesburg in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007.

During the first ball of the 10th over, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the 122-run partnership after he removed dangerous Kishan. The left-handed batter played a blistering knock of 76 runs off 32 balls, including 11 fours and four towering sixes.

India completed the run chase in just 15.2 overs. Skipper Suryakumar stayed unbeaten on 82 runs off 37 deliveries, including nine fours and four huge sixes.

All-rounder Shivam Dube played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 36 off 18 balls, including four boundaries, as India won the high-scoring match by seven wickets. With this commanding win, the Men in Blue have a 2-0 lead in the high-voltage five-match T20I series against the Black Caps. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

