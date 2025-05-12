"Was preparing for England tour": Sarandeep reveals jaw-dropping conversation with Virat before Test retirement call

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh was "surprised" after the Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, especially after the former captain informed him that he was "preparing" for next month's England tour.

On Monday morning, Virat took to Instagram and penned a note that stirred the hearts of many. He confirmed that the days of speculation had turned into reality by closing the curtains on his 14-year-long Test journey.

With Virat's exit, the Indian Test setup is threadbare in terms of experience playing on the UK's green, blushing pitches. Sarandeep was taken by surprise after hearing Virat's announcement, considering his involvement, which included his return to the Ranji Trophy in January after 13 years.

"I was surprised to hear this (Kohli announcing the retirement). Before the Ranji match, I talked to him; he said he wanted to play and about the wicket as well. He showed a lot of involvement, something I have not seen from a big player who comes to play Ranji after a long while of playing Tests. He would come to the ground at 8:00 instead of 9:15 AM for practice, and he also did gym," Sarandeep said on JioHotstar.

With the England tour on the horizon, Sarandeep spilt the beans about Virat's plans before he called it a day in the longest format of cricket. According to Sarandeep, Virat had informed him about his ambition of replicating his 2018 heroics in England, a series where he handsomely struck 593 runs with two swashbuckling centuries and three fifties.

"He was preparing for the England tour. He told me he was trying to replicate his 2018 heroics in England. We could see in that preparation. We did not see anything that indicated he wanted to retire from Tests. Now, everyone is shocked. Virat must know the reason himself," he said.

The 45-year-old claimed that Virat was planning to play two India A matches and then prepare for the five high-stakes Test fixtures beginning from June 20 at Headingley, a gruelling series where he eyed to hammer three to four centuries.

"We had talked a few days back, and I did not see anything that indicated his retirement plans. He is in fine form in the IPL. I asked him if he would play some county cricket to prepare, and he told me I would play two India A matches and then prepare for Tests against England. This is really surprising," he said.

"Fitness and form is not an issue. We have seen Virat score 3-4 centuries in Australia during a single tour. He scored one this time around, he was not satisfied. He was talking during Ranji that I want to smash 3-4 centuries in England," he added.

In a journey that redefined the demands of the game, Virat's unparalleled contributions saw him rack up 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties and finish as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. (ANI)

