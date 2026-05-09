"Was putting too much pressure on myself": KKR opener Allen reflects on early failures after sizzling ton against DC

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Following his match-winning century for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), opener Finn Allen expressed happiness with his knock, saying that he tried backing himself to bat at least 40 balls and being left out for a few matches provided a change in perspective.

Advertisement

After some time away from the pitch, the Kiwi hitter unleashed his lethal best against the Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium with a 47-ball 100*, easily chasing down the target of 143 set by DC and giving the hosts their fifth successive home loss. KKR is still pretty much in the playoff hunt despite an early six-match winless run, as it won four matches in a row.

Advertisement

After a string of low scores in the first half, Allen had to sit out in favour of Kiwi teammate Tim Seifert for three matches. After a 29 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Allen has finally produced a statement knock.

Advertisement

Following his knock, during his post-match presentation, Allen said that he is focusing on diversifying his skillset in batting.

"I have been working on having more strings in my bow. Had to be more responsible after a couple of early wickets. I tried to knuckle down early; it was challenging early on. Axar (Patel) bowled early. The strategy was to get in a good position and bat deep. That is my model: stay in when it is tough, give myself a chance. I have got a few starts, frustrating not to carry on, nice to have some personal success. When the situation comes, you forget about your batting and focus on the situation. I knew if I stayed out for a long time, 40 balls, which does not happen too often, I would score enough. Sometimes, being left out changes your perspective. Allows time for mental refresh. I was putting on too much pressure on myself," he said.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, KKR won the toss and opted to field first. After a 49-run stand between Pathum Nissanka (50 in 29 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and KL Rahul, DC sunk to 89/5, with Anukul Roy (2/31 in four overs) shaking up their middle-order. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy (0/28) and Sunil Narine (1/17) also unleashed a brutal spin choke in the middle overs, while Kartik Tyagi took two crucial wickets for 25 runs. Ashutosh Sharma (39 in 28 balls, with three fours and sixes each) took DC to 142/8 in 20 overs.

In the chase, KKR lost openers skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi early, reduced to 31/2, but a 116-run stand between Allen and Cam Green (33* in 27 balls, with two sixes) took KKR to a win in 14.2 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

KKR has climbed to seventh with their fourth successive win, with their playoff chances alive. DC has slipped to eighth, suffering its fifth successive loss at home and its seventh of the season. Their playoff chances are extinct. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)