Was sharing dressing room with him: Trent Boult reveals his "fondest" IPL memory

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians seasoned pacer Trent Boult took a trip down memory lane and revealed his fondest Indian Premier League (IPL) memory, a moment when he had the opportunity to share the dressing room with the legendary Dale Steyn, a player he idolised.

In 2015, the Sunrisers acquired Boult's services for Rs 3.80 crore, which meant he would be sharing the dressing room with established stars, including Eoin Morgan, David Warner, Kevin Pietersen and many more. Among those stars featured was the former South African tearaway, a player Boult had imagined meeting.

"One of my fondest IPL memories is from 2015 when I was picked to play in Hyderabad. I'd idolised Dale Steyn growing up--and suddenly, I was sharing a dressing room with him. That's the beauty of IPL: getting to play alongside guys you never imagined you'd meet," Boult said on JioHotstar's special series.

In 2020, Boult made a switch from Delhi Capitals to five-time champions Mumbai Indians for a price of Rs 3.2 crore. Boult's new home gave him an environment where he had the freedom to express himself and orchestrate things the way he wanted to.

"When I moved from Delhi to Mumbai in 2020, I truly experienced what the MI 'One Family' culture is about. I've always felt welcomed, backed, and supported. They gave me the freedom to go out, express myself, and just do my thing. I feel very fortunate to be in this position," he added.

"What I remember most is being in the bubble during COVID--bunkered down in Abu Dhabi with a great setup and the familiarity of playing at the same ground. It was a bizarre time, but that 2020 Mumbai Indians team was one of the best T20 sides I've ever been part of. The tournament flew by--we made it to the play-offs, won the final, and it was a great feeling. Many of those faces are still around, so there's no reason we can't create more magical memories," he added.

In the ongoing edition, Boult turned back the clock and once again formed a deadly pair with the current world's best, Jasprit Bumrah. The duo have bowled in tandem to wreak havoc and bring Mumbai back to winning ways. He has scythed 10 scalps in nine matches and played a fundamental role in Mumbai's triumph over his previous team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, with his sizzling 4/26. (ANI)

