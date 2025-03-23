New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Former cricketer Basit Ali launched a scathing tirade after Pakistan received a humbling at the hands of New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Mount Maunganui.

After scripting a memorable tale of victory in the third T20I, Pakistan's inexperienced batting unit was left gobsmacked by the lanky pace duo of Zakary Foulkes and Jacob Duffy.

Just like the previous three T20Is, the story remained the same for Pakistan. The Kiwis continued to toy with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan.

The Men in Green bowlers handsomely gave away runs, and New Zealand crossed the 200-run mark in the series yet again. Pakistan needed one of its rising sensations to step up, just like Hassan Nawaz did during their previous outing with his unbeaten 105-run blitzkrieg.

Pakistan's dream never turned into reality as Duffy and Foulkes bowled in tandem and cleaned up Pakistan's batting order without breaking a sweat. The Kiwis eventually put Pakistan out of their misery as the touring party succumbed to a 115-run defeat.

After witnessing a shambolic display from Pakistan, Basit didn't mince his words while giving his take on the current Pakistan lot. He believes if the management and the board want to stick with the current setup, then Pakistan should play against Nepal or Ireland.

"Kids are not playing against us. If you want to keep this team, do it against Nepal or Ireland. You are wasting time. Just like the domestic T20 tournament is a waste of time and money, this tour is just like that. It is better to play against Bangladesh," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Throughout the 221-run chase, Pakistan's batters appeared out of wits against a clinical New Zealand pace attack. Foulkes and Duffy made the most out of their height and generated bounce with the swing to level Pakistan in tatters.

After New Zealand took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, the final T20I has turned into a dead rubber affair, which will be held in Wellington on Wednesday. (ANI)

