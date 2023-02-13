Watch Himachal girl Renuka Singh's ecstatic reaction as RCB buys her for Rs 1.5 crore; family distributes sweets

Tribune Web Desk

Mumbai, February 13

India's fast bowling star Renuka Singh has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.5 crore.

Members of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's cricket team, currently in South Africa for the Women's World Cup 2023, were closely watching the bids of all the players. Smriti Mandhana hugged Renuka after the pacer was roped by the franchise.

🥳Scenes from the 𝕝𝕠𝕦𝕕𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕞 𝕚𝕟 𝕊𝕠𝕦𝕥𝕙 𝔸𝕗𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒 today as Renuka Singh gets mobbed by team-mates 🔊 #WPLAuction | @RCBTweets https://t.co/6MSSHESrdD pic.twitter.com/O28iHVkgXv — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

Himachal girl Renuka Singh was named the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award with her magnificent displays of seam and swing bowling in 2022. Singh bagged 18 ODI wickets at 14.88, economy 4.62 while the pacer scalped 22 T20I wickets at 23.95, economy 6.50.

The 26-year-old has generated a lot of noise as a result of her meteoric rise during a hectic year for the India team. In just 29 matches across the two white-ball forms in 2022, the right-arm claimed 40 wickets for her nation, stepping into the shoes of the legendary Jhulan Goswami.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same is being held on February 13.

Back home in Rohru area of Shimla district, Renuka's family was ecstatic and was seen distributing sweets to the locals.

🥳Scenes from the 𝕝𝕠𝕦𝕕𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕞 𝕚𝕟 𝕊𝕠𝕦𝕥𝕙 𝔸𝕗𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒 today as Renuka Singh gets mobbed by team-mates 🔊 #WPLAuction | @RCBTweets https://t.co/6MSSHESrdD pic.twitter.com/O28iHVkgXv — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

#Cricket #Mumbai