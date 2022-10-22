 Watch India-Pak T20 World Cup match on big screen as theatre chains plan to showcase the marquee clash : The Tribune India

Watch India-Pak T20 World Cup match on big screen as theatre chains plan to showcase the marquee clash

Leading multiplex chains INOX Leisure Ltd and PVR Cinemas will screen all matches to be played by India at the World Cup

Watch India-Pak T20 World Cup match on big screen as theatre chains plan to showcase the marquee clash

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai/New Delhi, October 22

It’s the perfect marriage of cinema and cricket, the two ‘religions’ of the country, that will play out on the big screens on Sunday as India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup opener.

While some lucky ones will witness the rivalry play on the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), many will watch the match on their TV and smartphone screens. Other cricket fans will be glued to comfortable seats at the theatres where they will see the events unfold on the 70mm screen.

Leading multiplex chains INOX Leisure Ltd and PVR Cinemas will screen all matches to be played by India at the World Cup 2022 in their cinema halls across the country, starting with the marquee clash between the Men in Blue, headed by Rohit Sharma, and the Babar Azam-led Men in Green Sunday.

Following an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard, INOX Leisure had last week said it will showcase all group matches to be played by Team India, followed by the semi-finals and the final match.

While screening of cricket matches is "not a new trend", it is a highly profitable venture, said Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer, INOX Leisure Ltd.

India versus Pakistan cricket matches are a big draw every time and the scenario is no different for Sunday's match, he said.

The shows at cinema halls are "houseful", pretty much like the sell-out Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup to be played at the MCG.

"In the past, we have shown cricket and football matches. It is scheduled by the ICC or FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) or whenever they have tournaments.

"Like, a month ago we had Asia cup matches being screened, before that we had the last World Cup two-three years ago. In a business sense, that particular event is profitable as the show is houseful," Jyala told PTI.

PVR Cinemas, another prominent film theatre company, will screen all matches played by India as well as semi-finals and the final of the tournament. Sunday's game will be streamed live in 100 screens across 45 cities in India.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, JMD, PVR Ltd, said the match screening is part of the multiplex chain's strategy of serving diverse content to customers.

"PVR has always had a diversified content strategy. We are constantly looking at ways in which we can expand our content offerings, exhibition of tomorrow's game is a step in the same direction," Bijli told PTI.

Without revealing the official figures, Bijli said the pre-sales of the match showcase have been "strong".

"We are now looking forward to an exciting game!" he added.

According to Jyala, the cricket match will be screened in 90 INOX screens across India, except southern states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and other places.

"An India and Pakistan cricket match generates curiosity and whenever we open for advance booking, the tickets are sold out soon, whether it is World Cup or Asia Cup. Besides India versus Pakistan, the big matches against Australia, South Africa, and England also get good traction," he said.

Jyala also informed the ticket prices for Sunday's match differ from location to location, starting from Rs 250 to Rs 500 for the live telecast, to be screened between 1.30 pm and 6 pm.

Asked if the match's screening will affect film shows, Jyala said the company has enough screens to host both without disturbing the regular movie-going experience.

Earlier this year in March, INOX Leisure and PVR had announced a merger to create the country's largest multiplex chain. 

Last year, both PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure Ltd had entered into a collaboration with the ICC to live screen all India games, along with the semi-finals and finals of the T20 World Cup (2021).

Back in 2010, many multiplex operators including PVR and INOX as well as single screen theatres had 3D screenings of four pre-final matches in theatres across India during the third season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).  

#Cricket #Mumbai #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

4
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

5
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

6
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

7
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

9
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

10
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Around 59,100 students secure admission in DU colleges in first round of seat allocation

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM